EUR/GBP flatlines in 0.8320s, just above multi-year lows as next week’s BoE/ECB meetings eyed

- EUR/GBP is flat in the 0.8320s as FX markets head into the weekend in a calmer mood.
- Looking ahead to next week, ECB and BoE policy meetings will dominate the headlines and the price action.
EUR/GBP trades flat on the day in the 0.8320s, just above multi-year lows just above the key 0.8300 level and late-2019/early-2020 lows around 0.8280. The pair has ignored the latest mixed Eurozone GDP numbers, which saw France and Spain both post better than expected QoQ Q4 growth rates of 0.7% and 2.0% respectively, whilst Germany saw a larger than expected QoQ contraction of 0.7%. GDP data aside, the Eurozone data slate has been heavy, with the latest European Commission Business and Consumer sentiment survey coming in a little weaker than expected in January and at its lowest since last April.
Elsewhere, the YoY rate of M3 money supply growth was a tad stronger than expected, whilst Import price growth in Germany slowed significantly more than expected in December. As with the GDP data, other releases were also ignored (hence why EUR/GBP is flat), as FX markets see some pre-weekend calm after a volatile week. On which note, EUR/GBP currently trades roughly 0.5% lower on the week and is currently about 1.2% below Monday’s highs in the 0.8420s, the pair reversing lower as FX market focus switched from risk-off to central bank divergence.
On which note, central banks will be a key theme for EUR/GBP traders next week with the BoE and ECB both announcing policy decisions next Thursday. No policy or guidance changes are expected from the latter, but the BoE is now near-unanimously expected to hike rates by 25bps to 0.5% and kick off a discussion on (or even kickstart) outright quantitative tightening (QT) that is likely to begin with ending reinvestments. Recall that the BoE said last year that when rates reached 0.5%, QT could begin. Many FX strategists expect this divergence to continue to drive EUR/GBP lower in the short-term and are targetting the multi-year lows in the 0.8280 area.
Risk appetite has been choppy and shakey this week and another sharp downturn, perhaps if strong US data triggers further hawkish Fed bets, presents some upside risk to the pair. Other things for investors to watch will be flash Eurozone January Consumer Price Inflation data in the early part of the week and German Factory Orders data on Friday.
EUR/Gbp
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8324
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8328
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8353
|Daily SMA50
|0.8428
|Daily SMA100
|0.8469
|Daily SMA200
|0.8526
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8358
|Previous Daily Low
|0.832
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8379
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8305
|Previous Monthly High
|0.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8368
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8335
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8343
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8313
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8298
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8276
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.835
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8372
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8387
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
