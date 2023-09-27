EUR/GBP falling back from 0.8700 as markets gear up for EU CPI, UK GDP

- EUR/GBP backed down to 0.8660 on Wednesday.
- Economic calendar kicks off the end-week with EU CPI & UK GDP figures for Friday.
- Thursday to see the ECB's latest economic bulletin and September Consumer Confidence.
The EUR/GBP pulled back from recent highs to settle into 0.8660 after reaching a session peak of 0.8706.
The Euro (EUR) couldn't hang onto gains against the Pound Sterling (GBP) and lost the 0.8700 handle as markets gear up for the Thursday trading session.
The upcoming European market session will see the European Central Bank (ECB) drop their latest Economic Bulletin, which is published two weeks after each Governing Council meeting. Investors will find finer details of what the ECB discussed at the latest meeting, though market impact is likely to be limited after the ECB struck a notably dovish tone at their last meet.
The ECB has backed away from rate increases for the time being, and with the European economy on shaky ground it is unlikely that the central bank will be planning additional rate hikes any time soon.
Friday data dump sees EU CPI & UK GDP
Thursday will also see EU Consumer Confidence figures for September, and markets are forecasting the print to match the previous month's release at -17.8 as European consumers continue to fear growing recession conditions within the EU.
Friday kicks off a bumper economic calendar docket with UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures at 06:00 GMT, and second-quarter GDP growth is expected to hold steady with the previous print of 0.2%.
EU Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation numbers will be dropping on Friday at 09:00 GMT, and markets are forecasting the annualized September CPI inflation reading to clock in a half-percent decline from 5.3% to 4.8%.
EUR/GBP technical outlook
The EUR/GBP has slipped back to the 0.8660 level in intraday trading after losing the day's high above 0.8700, and daily candlesticks see the pair facing a rejection from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the near-term, currently pricing in near 0.8710.
The EUR/GBP is up over 1.5% from the last swing low into 0.8530, breaking cleanly through the descending trendline from July's failed run at the 0.8700 handle, a level that looks set to continue providing technical resistance as the Euro-Pound Sterling pair struggles to find long-term momentum.
EUR/GBP daily chart
EUR/GBP technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8658
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|0.8696
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8606
|Daily SMA50
|0.8598
|Daily SMA100
|0.8604
|Daily SMA200
|0.8712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8706
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8668
|Previous Weekly High
|0.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8669
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8493
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8692
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8674
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8636
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8712
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8728
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.875
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since December Premium
A strong US Dollar sent EUR/USD to reach a new low at 1.0488. The pair later stabilized around 1.0500, marking the lowest daily close since December 2022. The overbought US Dollar remains robust, driven by risk-off sentiment. Spain and Germany are set to release inflation data on Thursday.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150
GBP/USD reached a new multi-month low at 1.2110 and then rebounded modestly, finding resistance at the 1.2150 area. A strong US Dollar, suppored by risk aversion and higher Treasury yields, keeps the pair under pressure.
Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD Premium
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 for the first time since March on Wednesday. After a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield regained traction and rose toward 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC upward potential under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) along with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are all at Catch-22 moments, testing key levels that will determine the next directional bias. Depending on how bulls play their hand, the next few hours could be a make or break moment for the top three leading cryptos.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) loses more ground on Wednesday. Anxiety is still top of mind with rebellious members of the US House of Representatives refusing to allow continuing spending bills to reach the floor for a vote.