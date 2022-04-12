- The shared currency struggles at 0.8366 and drops below a bottom trendline of a descending channel, opening the door for further losses.
- A dismal market mood weighs more on the euro than the British pound.
- EUR/GBP Price Forecast: A break below 0.8307 would exacerbate a fall towards 0.8202.
The EUR/GBP slides for the second consecutive day in the week, and on its way down, the EUR/GBP broke the bottom trendline of a descending channel, exerting additional downward pressure on the already battered euro. At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8328.
A dismal market mood usually has favored the euro, but the conflict between Ukraine-Russia is taking place in Europe; it weighs on the shared currency. Furthermore, comments made on Tuesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin that talks with Ukraine are at a dead end, so the hopes of a cease-fire or truce seem farther now than before. Meanwhile, hostilities remain in the region of Donetsk as Russia regroups its troops as evacuations of the area continue.
Another factor that accelerated the euro depreciation was the ZEW Economic Sentiment for Apri, which came worse than March’s reading in the Euro area and Germany. Furthermore, Germany reported inflation for March that rose by 7.3%, in line with expectations but much higher than the 5.1% February jump.
Elsewhere, the UK docket unveiled the jobs report. The Unemployment rate rose by 3.8% in line with forecasts, while Employment Change for January reported that the economy added just 10K jobs, lower than the 40K estimated. Albeit the report was mixed, the British pound has the upper hand as the Bank of England has already hiked rates, while the ECB is to finish first the Quantitative Easing by the summer of 2022.
Therefore, the EUR/GBP will keep falling unless the ECB turns more hawkish on Thursday, April 14, when the ECB unveils its Interest Rates Decision.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/GBP remains downward biased, as shown by the daily moving averages (DMAs) located above the spot price, with a downslope. Furthermore, the EUR/GBP broke the bottom trendline of a descending channel, exacerbating a move towards March 07 swing low at 0.8202. Nevertheless, the cross-currency pair would need to overcome essential demand zones on its way south.
The EUR/GBP’s first support would be the April 12 0.8319 daily low. A decisive break would expose the April 7 daily low at 0.8307, followed by March 23 daily low at 0.8295. If that level gives way to EUR/GBP sellers, a move towards the YTD low at 0.8202 is on the cards.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8327
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|0.8351
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8378
|Daily SMA50
|0.837
|Daily SMA100
|0.8398
|Daily SMA200
|0.8462
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8381
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8343
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8431
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8308
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8512
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8366
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8357
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8321
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8298
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8374
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8396
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8412
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is losing the bid as US dollar bounces back
AUD/USD remains in bullish territory but is losing steam as the greenback recovers in afternoon New York trade. Aussie jobs will be a key event for this week, as will the RBNZ. The US dollar is above the 100 level again after being below it at 99.74.
EUR/USD records fresh monthly lows near 1.0820 after US CPI report
The EUR/USD drops to fresh monthly lows and aims towards the YTD low at 1.0806, following a mixed US inflation report, which does not change the scenario of the Federal Reserve hiking rates for the second time in the year.
Gold bulls start to throw in the towel as US dollar rallies to fresh highs
Spot gold price has ended in North American markets some 0.6% higher on Tuesday despite a strong rebound in the US dollar in the latter part of the US session. A correction in gold would be expected to restest prior resistance.
Shiba Inu price pumps and dumps after Robinhood listing
Shiba Inu price fools traders on both sides amidst Robinhood listing. SHIB price is likely to experience choppy range-bound price action in the coming weeks. Shiba Inu price erratic behavior following the Robinhood listing has forced analysts to revise their outlook on the popular meme coin.
Relief as US inflation offers hope
European stock markets are heading for the second day of losses at the start of the week while the US is enjoying a boost following the latest inflation data.