EUR/GBP extends the rally above 0.8600, all eyes on the BoE rate decision

- EUR/GBP trades on a stronger note for three straight days near 0.8605 on Thursday.
- The BOE is anticipated to keep its main interest rate at a 16-year high of 5.25% at its May meeting on Thursday.
- ECB’s Wunsch said he sees a path for the first-rate cuts this year, although the outlook remains foggy.
The EUR/GBP cross extends its upside around 0.8605 during the early Europen trading hours on Thursday. The cross edges higher for the third consecutive day ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision. Traders are betting the Bank of England (BoE) could cut the interest rate before the European Central Bank (ECB), which weighs on the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the Euro (EUR).
The Bank of England (BOE) is anticipated to keep its main interest rate at a 16-year high at 5.25% at its May meeting on Thursday. Investors will take more cues from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's speech about the timing of cutting the interest rate. BoE’s Bailey said last week that rate cuts were in play at future meetings as inflationary risks have eased.
These remarks have prompted the expectation that the BoE will lower its borrowing costs before the ECB, which exerts some selling pressure on the Cable. Research director at XTB Trading Group, Kathleen Brooks, noted that “the market is expecting the first rate cut from the BOE between June and August.”
On the Euro front, the attention will shift to the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts on Friday, which might offer some hints about the economic outlook and the interest rate trajectory. The ECB policymaker Pierre Wunsch said on Wednesday that he sees a path for the first-rate cuts this year, although the outlook remains foggy. He further stated that he expects the central bank to cut 50 basis points (bps), but it will depend on incoming economic data.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8602
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8569
|Daily SMA50
|0.8561
|Daily SMA100
|0.8571
|Daily SMA200
|0.8605
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8618
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8594
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8587
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8531
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8521
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8609
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8603
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.859
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.858
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8614
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8638
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0750 with a negative sentiment amid hawkish Fed
EUR/USD could extend its losses for the third successive session, trading around 1.0750 during the Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar appreciates amid expectations of the Federal Reserve’s maintaining higher interest rates.
GBP/USD holds below 1.2500 ahead of BoE rate decision
GBP/USD extends its losing streak for the third successive session, trading around 1.2490 during the Asian session on Thursday. Thursday brings the Bank of England interest rate decision, with expectations of maintaining interest rate at 5.25%.
Gold price gains ground, investors await US data, Fedspeak for fresh catalyst
Gold price trades with a positive bias on Thursday amid the absence of top-tier economic data releases at mid-week. However, multiple headwinds, such as the firmer US Dollar and the hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve are likely to cap the upside of the precious metal in the near term.
President Biden threatens crypto with possible veto of Bitcoin custody among trusted custodians
Joe Biden could veto legislation that would allow regulated financial institutions to custody Bitcoin and crypto. Biden administration’s stance would disrupt US SEC’s work to protect crypto market investors and efforts to safeguard broader financial system.
BoE set to leave interest rates unchanged amid increasing expectations of cuts
It's anticipated that the BoE will maintain the benchmark interest rate at 5.25% after its policy meeting today at 11:00 GMT. Alongside the policy rate announcement, the bank will release the Monetary Policy Minutes and the Monetary Policy Report.