The EUR/GBP cross kicks off the new week on a softer note and moves further away from a nearly one-month high, around the 0.8745-0.8750 supply zone, touched on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.8730-0.8725 region and, for now, seem to have snapped a three-day winning streak, though any meaningful downside seems elusive.

Expectations for further easing by the Bank of England (BoE), along with worries about the UK’s fiscal outlook ahead of the Autumn budget in November, might continue to undermine the British Pound (GBP) and support the EUR/GBP cross. Traders ramped up their bets for a 25-basis-point (bps) rate reduction by the BoE in November after data released last week showed that the consumer inflation unexpectedly held steady in September. This comes on top of signs of cooling in the UK jobs market and backs the case for more BoE rate cuts by the year-end.

The outlook marks a significant divergence in comparison to the growing acceptance that the European Central Bank (ECB) has finished cutting interest rates. Moreover, rate futures are narrowly pricing a 25 bps rate cut by end-2026, which might contribute to the shared currency's outperformance against its British counterpart and continue to offer some support to the EUR/GBP cross. However, political uncertainty in France should hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the Euro (EUR) and capping the currency pair.

In fact, France’s Socialist Party leader, Olivier Faure, has threatened to topple Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s government by Monday if the party’s budget demands are not met. Furthermore, Moody's Ratings changed France's outlook to negative, while reaffirming aa3 ratings as domestic political instability risks hampering its ability to address key policy challenges like the elevated fiscal deficit, rising debt burden. Traders also seem reluctant and opt to wait for the ECB decision on Thursday before placing directional bets around the EUR/GBP cross.