EUR/GBP drops to over two-month lows, closer to mid-0.8400s

- EUR/GBP prolonged its recent bearish trajectory and dropped to over two-month lows.
- Hawkish BoE signals, easing fears of a fresh Brexit-related spat underpinned the sterling.
- Weaker USD benefitted the shared currency and could extend some support to the cross.
The EUR/GBP cross extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to over two-month lows, around the 0.8460 region during the first half of the European session.
The cross struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick, instead met with some fresh supply ahead of the key 0.8500 psychological mark and now seems vulnerable to slide further. The British pound's relative outperformance comes amid a positive development surrounding the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit agreement.
A team of EU negotiators on Wednesday delivered a plan that offered to reduce customs checks and paperwork on British products intended for Northern Ireland to avert a new post-Brexit spat. The UK said it would look at the proposals seriously and constructively and called on both sides to engage in intensive talks rapidly.
Apart from this, hawkish signals from the Bank of England (BoE) officials, including Governor Andrew Bailey, further acted as a tailwind for the sterling. In fact, the money market now seems to have fully priced in a 25bps BoE rate hike in December, which was seen as another factor that exerted pressure on the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the shared currency benefitted from the ongoing US dollar retracement slide from 13-year tops. This, however, did little to impress bullish traders, albeit might help limit any further losses for the EUR/GBP cross. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8468
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.8485
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8545
|Daily SMA50
|0.8543
|Daily SMA100
|0.8558
|Daily SMA200
|0.8625
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8498
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8473
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8574
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8475
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8488
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8482
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8473
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8448
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8498
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.851
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8522
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, USD pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1600, as the US dollar extends hotter US inflation-led losses amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November/ December taper. US remains hopeful of reaching deal with EU on steel tariffs by end-October. US PPI, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3700 amid Brexit optimism, weaker dollar
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3700, under demand from upbeat Brexit news, BOE rate hike bets and notable US dollar weakness. EU released its plan on Wednesday for a reduction of post-Brexit checks on goods. Brexit updates, US data in focus.
XAU/USD approaches $1,800 mark amid weaker USD
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,787-86 region and has now moved into the positive territory for the third successive day. The XAU/USD jumped to near one-month tops during the first half of the European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the very important 200-day SMA.
Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout
Bitcoin price is struggling to reach the $60,000 psychological level as it continues to consolidate. Ethereum price continues to compress between the $3,387 and $3,623 barriers, lacking directional bias. Ripple price is also stuck below a crucial resistance level at $1.135.
Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks
The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes.