EUR/GBP drops to near 0.8400 ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales

- EUR/GBP inches lower amid rising odds of the ECB reducing rates in September.
- Eurozone Producer Price Index increased by 0.8% MoM in July, the largest increase since December 2022.
- The British Pound strengthens as expectations grow that the BoE will remain more hawkish compared to the ECB.
EUR/GBP offers its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 0.8420 during Thursday’s Asian hours. Traders await Eurozone Retail Sales data scheduled to be released later in the day.
The downside of the EUR/GBP cross could be attributed to rising speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) will cut interest rates in September. The ECB’s rate cut would mark the second interest rate cut by the ECB since it began shifting toward policy normalization in June.
In the Euro Area, the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 0.8% month-over-month in July, the largest increase since December 2022. This follows an upwardly revised 0.6% rise in June and significantly exceeds market forecasts of 0.3%.
However, the Eurozone Services PMI fell to 52.9 in August, from 53.3 in the previous month. Meanwhile, the Composite PMI decreased to 51.0, missing expectations and falling below the previous reading of 51.2.
The British Pound (GBP) advances further by rising expectations that the Bank of England's (BoE) rate-cutting cycle is more likely to be slower than the European Central Bank. The bets were lifted by Tuesday’s BRC Like-for-Like Retail Sales, which increased by 0.8% year-on-year in August, up from a 0.3% rise in July, marking the fastest growth in five months.
Meanwhile, there was positive sentiment from the UK macroeconomic front, as a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey showed that business activity in August accelerated at its fastest pace since April.
On Wednesday, the S&P Global UK Composite PMI increased to 53.8 in August, up from 53.4 in the previous month and revised higher from the preliminary estimate of 53.4. The Services PMI rose to 53.7 in August, compared to 53.3 in the prior month. The data showed on Monday that the Manufacturing PMI held steady at 52.5 for August, consistent with preliminary estimates.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
