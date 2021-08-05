EUR/GBP drops to fresh four-month lows, keeps challenging 0.8500

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Bank of England keeps monetary policy unchanged, with limited impact on GBP.
  • EUR/GBP heads for the lowest close since April.

The EUR/GBP dropped to 0.8490 during the American session reaching the lowest level since early April. It then bounced modestly to the upside, and it is hovering around 0.8500.

The pound continues to be unable to make a clear break under 0.8500. If materialized, a test of the year-to-date low at 0.8471 seems likely. The negative bias remains intact. Any bounce under the 20-day moving average at 0.8545 should be seen as corrective.

Bearish trend continues after BoE

On Thursday, as expected, the Bank of England kept its monetary policy unchanged. There was one dissenter: Michael Sauders, who voted to stop the QE early. The BoE mentioned global inflationary pressures are stronger but transitory.

“The big news is that the Bank of England could begin reducing the amount of government bonds it holds once rates reach 0.5% - so potentially in mid/late 2023. The change in threshold is not too surprising, but the finer details possibly hint at a more rapid unwind than might have been expected,” wrote ING analysts.

Technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.85
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 0.8523
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8554
Daily SMA50 0.8574
Daily SMA100 0.8599
Daily SMA200 0.8741
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8533
Previous Daily Low 0.8505
Previous Weekly High 0.8574
Previous Weekly Low 0.85
Previous Monthly High 0.867
Previous Monthly Low 0.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8516
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8522
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8507
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8492
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8479
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8535
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8548
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8563

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1840 after the Fed's taper talk

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1840 after the Fed's taper talk

EUR/USD  eases from daily highs, hit by hawkish comments by the Fed's Clarida and Daly. The bank is nearing tapering its bond-buying scheme, a move that could happen this year. US jobless claims missed with 385K, a speech from the Fed's Waller eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after BOE's Super Thursday

GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after BOE's Super Thursday

GBP/USD is holding above 1.39 after initially falling in response to the BOE's "Super Thursday" decision. The bank left its policy unchanged and only one member voted for tapering bond buys. A speech from the Fed's Waller and covid headlines are eyed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD off highs, steady around $1810

XAU/USD off highs, steady around $1810

Gold price is trading almost unchanged on the day, unable to hold at higher levels, despite the latest pullback in the US dollar across the board. The cautious tone across the European markets fuelled the risk-off flows in the US Treasuries, downing the yields alongside the dollar.

Gold News

Cardano expected to blast off with the launch of smart contracts after Alonzo Hardfork

Cardano expected to blast off with the launch of smart contracts after Alonzo Hardfork

The pessimism surrounding the upcoming smart contracts launch on Cardano is increasing. Odds are 59-41 against, according to recent market positions on the top prediction market Polymarket. 

Read more

Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV tumbles 4% to test $22.50

Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV tumbles 4% to test $22.50

NASDAQ:LCID fell for the third straight session amid a down day across the Wall Street indices amid covid concerns and hawkish comments from Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures