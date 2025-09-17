EUR/GBP drifts to 0.8670 lows after soft Eurozone inflation data

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) measures changes in the prices of a representative basket of goods and services in the European Monetary Union. The HICP, released by Eurostat on a monthly basis, is harmonized because the same methodology is used across all member states and their contribution is weighted. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation, as measured by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) at around 2%, giving the monthly release its importance. An increase in inflation implies a quicker and sooner increase of interest rates or the reduction of bond-buying by the BOE, which means squeezing the supply of pounds. Conversely, a drop in the pace of price rises indicates looser monetary policy. A higher-than-expected result tends to be GBP bullish.

The United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, is a measure of consumer price inflation – the rate at which the prices of goods and services bought by households rise or fall – produced to international standards. It is the inflation measure used in the government’s target. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

The Euro, however, has failed to draw any significant support as Eurozone inflation figures have shown a similar trend. The headline HICP eased to a 2.0% year-on-year growth and a 01% monthly reading against expectations of steady inflationary pressures, at 2.1% and 0.2% respectively. Core inflation, in this case, has remained unchanged from the previous month growing at a 0.3% rate from July and 2.3% from August last year.

The core CPI, on the other hand, eased to 3.6% from 3.8% in July, in line with market expectations and services inflation cooled to a 4.7% year-on-year growth from the previous month’s 5% pace. These figures have watered down the impact of the stronger headline figures.

The Euro has given away some of Tuesday’s gains on Wednesday. The pair pulled back from two-week highs a few pips shy of 0.8700, although it remains steady above the 0.8670 level so far. In the UK, National Statistics data revealed that consumer inflation remained fairly steady above the bank’s 2% target rate in August. The CPI kept growing at a 0.4% monthly rate and 3.8%, unchanged from July, but still below the 3.9% and 0.5% readings anticipated by the market’s consensus.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.