EUR/GBP dives below 0.8450 to fresh 19-month lows

The Credit Suisse FX Analysis team warn about a bearish confirmation below 0.8449/37: “Whilst we would again look for a fresh hold at 0.8449/37 and swing higher in the channel, a sustained move below 0.8437 would mark an acceleration in the downtrend, then exposing the key lows of 2019 and 2020 at 0.8281/39.”

Furthermore, a risk rally, caused by upbeat quarterly earnings in the financial sector, has triggered substantial advances on the world’s major stock indexes easing concerns about inflation and supply chain bottlenecks. This has boosted the pound against the US dollar , which has increased bearish pressure on the euro.

The sterling has been trading on a strong note over the last few days, with the market anticipating the Bank of England to lead the world’s major central banks and hike rates early next year. The escalating energy prices have boosted consumer prices to levels way past the Bank of England’s target for price stability and some Bank officials, including Governor Andrew Bailey, have openly suggested the need for some action to tackle inflationary pressures.

The euro has extended its decline against a firmer British pound on Friday, breaking below the 0.8450 level for the first time since February 2020, to hit fresh lows at 0.8425 so far. The common currency has accelerated its decline this week and is set to post its third consecutive weekly decline.

