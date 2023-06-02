EUR/GBP corrective bounce from yearly low prods 0.8600 as traders recheck ECB vs. BoE formula

- EUR/GBP licks its wounds after refreshing yearly low the previous day.
- Doji candlestick, Brexit woes and reassessment of BoE’s hawkish bias underpin corrective bounce.
- Hesitance among ECB hawks, softer Eurozone inflation keep bears hopeful.
EUR/GBP bears take a breather at the yearly low as markets reassess the latest dynamics on early Friday. With this, the cross-currency pair picks up bids to consolidate the recent losses near 0.8590 as it rebounds from the lowest levels since late 2022 amid mixed concerns.
Apart from the market’s consolidation ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and recent hawkish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Fabio Panetta also allow the quote to lick its wounds. That said, the policymaker said, “We have not reached the end of the rate hike cycle.”
Additionally, the market’s fears that the higher rates in the UK will negatively affect the mergers and acquisitions at home, as well as the economic performance, seem to have prodded the British dealmakers of late. “Activity in mergers and acquisitions in Britain is at its lowest level in seven years as dealmakers remain cautious about the economic outlook,” said The Times.
On the same line are the headlines from the Financial Times (FT) stating that the UK should join a pan-European agreement on goods trade to limit the damage to its car industry from looming post-Brexit tariffs instead of seeking a delay to their introduction, according to senior officials in Brussels.
It should be noted that the upbeat UK data versus downbeat EU statistics joined mixed comments from the ECB and the Bank of England (BoE) officials to keep the EUR/GBP bears happy previously.
On Thursday, the UK S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI improved to 47.1 for May versus 46.9 initial estimations. Further, the latest Bank of England (BoE) Monthly Decision Maker Panel (DMP) survey, released on Thursday, businesses in the UK see the year-ahead Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 5.9% in May vs 5.6% in April. On the other hand, Eurozone Inflation, per the European Central Bank's (ECB) preferred gauge of inflation, namely the annual Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), rose 6.1% YoY in May versus 6.3% expected and 7.0% prior. Further details suggest that the Core HICP also softened to 5.3% from 5.6% prior and 5.5% market forecasts.
Even so, the accounts of the European Central Bank's (ECB) May policy meeting revealed that a number of members initially expressed a preference for increasing the key interest rates by 50 basis points. Furthermore, President Christine Lagarde said, “We need to continue our hiking cycle until we are sufficiently confident that inflation is on track to return to our target in a timely manner.”
It’s worth quoting that the latest Bank of England (BoE) Monthly Decision Maker Panel (DMP) survey, released on Thursday, signaled that businesses in the UK see the year-ahead Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 5.9% in May vs 5.6% in April, which in turn suggests higher rates in the UK.
To sum up, comparatively more intense inflation pressure in the UK allows EUR/GBP bears to remain hopeful despite the latest rebound.
Technical analysis
Thursday’s Doji candlestick on the daily chart joins the oversold RSI (14) line to underpin the latest corrective bounce. The recovery moves, however, appear elusive unless crossing a five-week-old descending resistance line near 0.8671.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8592
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.8592
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8682
|Daily SMA50
|0.8755
|Daily SMA100
|0.8794
|Daily SMA200
|0.8755
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8604
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8568
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8719
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8649
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8835
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8582
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.859
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8572
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8551
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8535
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8608
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8625
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8645
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is on a gradual advance toward 1.0800 in the early European morning. Positive risk sentiment on Congressional approval of the US debt limit suspension and dovish Fed expectations is exerting bearish pressure on the US Dollar. US Nonfarm Payrolls awaited.
GBP/USD grinds higher toward 1.2550 amid USD weakness, US jobs data eyed
GBP/USD is inching higher toward 1.2550 in early Europe, as markets cheer a risk-friendly environment, which is rendering negative for the safe-haven US Dollar. The pair shrugs off UK economic woes on Brexit barriers. The focus now remians on the US NFP report.
Gold aims to sustain above $1,980 amid fragile USD Index ahead of US NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) is looking to fit its auction above $1,980.00 in the early European session. The precious metal has been fueled with fresh blood as the USD Index is expected to remain in the bearish trajectory amid the absence of recovery signals.
Pro-XRP lawyer: Ripple losing the SEC lawsuit might be a blessing in disguise
XRP price made a decent recovery in the month of May, fueled by Ripple's chances of winning the lawsuit it is facing against the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The US labour market: A closer look at the data
The US will release its official labour market report on Friday, and traders are busy. The fast-growing indicator for new vacancies rose again in recent years, reaching over 10 million in April, defying the expected drop from 9.7 million to 9.4 million.