EUR/GBP consolidates in a range around 0.8800, traders keenly await Eurozone CPI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • EUR/GBP moves away from a one-week high, though lacks any follow-through selling.
  • Bets for more rate hikes by the BoE and the ECB hold back traders from placing bets.
  • The focus remains glued to the release of the preliminary Eurozone inflation figures.

The EUR/GBP cross edges lower for the second successive day on Friday and retreats further from a one-week high, around the 0.8825-0.8830 region touched the previous day. Spot prices remain on the defensive through the early European session and currently trade around the 0.8800 round-figure mark, down less than 0.05% for the day.

The better-than-expected UK GDP print, showing that the economy expanded by 0.1% during the fourth quarter as compared to the original estimate for zero growth, boosts the British Pound and exerts some pressure on the EUR/GBP cross. The data comes on the back of the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey's hawkish remarks earlier this week, saying that interest rates may have to move higher if there were signs of persistent inflationary pressure, and favours the GBP bulls.

The downside for the EUR/GBP cross, however, is more likely to remain cushioned amid bets for a further policy tightening by the European Central Bank (ECB). The expectations were reaffirmed by slightly higher-than-expected German consumer inflation data, which sparked speculation of a potential upside surprise in the Eurozone CPI, due later this Friday. This might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets and act as a tailwind for spot prices, for the time being.

Even from a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP cross, so far, has been finding decent support near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The recent price action, meanwhile, constitutes the formation of a descending triangle and favours bearish traders. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for acceptance below the 100-day SMA and a subsequent slide below the 0.8730 horizontal support before positioning for any meaningful depreciating move in the near term.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.88
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 0.8804
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.882
Daily SMA50 0.8833
Daily SMA100 0.8781
Daily SMA200 0.8693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8828
Previous Daily Low 0.878
Previous Weekly High 0.8866
Previous Weekly Low 0.8728
Previous Monthly High 0.8979
Previous Monthly Low 0.8755
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8798
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.881
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.878
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8755
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8731
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8828
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8853
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8877

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 after dismal German data, EU/ US inflation eyed

EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 after dismal German data, EU/ US inflation eyed

EUR/USD is extending the pullback below 1.0900 after Germany's Retail Sales disappointed by a wide margin early Friday. The pair retreats from weekly highs amid a broad US Dollar rebound, as investors turn cautious ahead of the Eurozone and US inflation data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2400 after mixed UK data

GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2400 after mixed UK data

GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.2400, having eased from two-month highs at 1.2423 in the early European morning. The pair is weighed down by the mixed UK economic data and a minor pullback in the US Dollar. Focus now remains on the US PCE data. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Inflation data, $1,973 support to restrain bears

Gold: Inflation data, $1,973 support to restrain bears

Gold price pares weekly losses while easing from an intraday high to $1,980 during early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal traces the market’s consolidation ahead of the key Eurozone and the US inflation clues.

Gold News

Will Dogecoin price pull an XRP and rally 60% next week?

Will Dogecoin price pull an XRP and rally 60% next week?

Dogecoin price has been in a tight range bound movement since November 22. The recent recovery above the range low looks promising and hints at an explosive move for next week.

Read more

Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium

Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now)

“There is no trade-off between price and financial stability,” ECB President Lagarde said earlier this month, following the announcement of a 50 bps rate hike despite the banking sector turmoil.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures