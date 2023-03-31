EUR/GBP consolidates in a range around 0.8800, traders keenly await Eurozone CPI

- EUR/GBP moves away from a one-week high, though lacks any follow-through selling.
- Bets for more rate hikes by the BoE and the ECB hold back traders from placing bets.
- The focus remains glued to the release of the preliminary Eurozone inflation figures.
The EUR/GBP cross edges lower for the second successive day on Friday and retreats further from a one-week high, around the 0.8825-0.8830 region touched the previous day. Spot prices remain on the defensive through the early European session and currently trade around the 0.8800 round-figure mark, down less than 0.05% for the day.
The better-than-expected UK GDP print, showing that the economy expanded by 0.1% during the fourth quarter as compared to the original estimate for zero growth, boosts the British Pound and exerts some pressure on the EUR/GBP cross. The data comes on the back of the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey's hawkish remarks earlier this week, saying that interest rates may have to move higher if there were signs of persistent inflationary pressure, and favours the GBP bulls.
The downside for the EUR/GBP cross, however, is more likely to remain cushioned amid bets for a further policy tightening by the European Central Bank (ECB). The expectations were reaffirmed by slightly higher-than-expected German consumer inflation data, which sparked speculation of a potential upside surprise in the Eurozone CPI, due later this Friday. This might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets and act as a tailwind for spot prices, for the time being.
Even from a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP cross, so far, has been finding decent support near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The recent price action, meanwhile, constitutes the formation of a descending triangle and favours bearish traders. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for acceptance below the 100-day SMA and a subsequent slide below the 0.8730 horizontal support before positioning for any meaningful depreciating move in the near term.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8804
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.882
|Daily SMA50
|0.8833
|Daily SMA100
|0.8781
|Daily SMA200
|0.8693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8828
|Previous Daily Low
|0.878
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8866
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8728
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8979
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8755
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8798
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.881
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.878
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8731
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8828
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8853
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8877
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
