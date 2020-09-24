EUR/GBP consolidates in a range above mid-0.9100s, moves little post-German IFO

- EUR/GBP struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a range on Thursday.
- Signs of economic slowdown undermined the shared currency and capped the upside.
- A slight disappointment from German IFO Sentiment index failed to provide any impetus.
The EUR/GBP cross seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just above mid-0.9100s.
Following the previous day's pullback of around 70-80 pips, the cross managed to regain some positive traction during the early part of the trading action on Thursday. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and ran out of the steam near the 0.9180 region.
The shared currency's relative outperformance against its British counterpart could be attributed to worries about the emerging signs of an economic slowdown in the Eurozone. The market concerns resurfaced following the release of the flash Markit PMI prints for September.
According to the data released on Wednesday, the economic recovery in the Eurozone took a hit in September amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. In fact, the gauge for the services sector fell into contraction territory, to 47.6 for September.
Adding to this, the headline German IFO Business Climate Index also fell short of market expectations and came in at 93.4 in September. Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment arrived at 89.2 points in the reported month as compared to last month's 87.9 and 89.5 anticipated.
On the other hand, the British pound struggled to gain any meaningful traction and was seen consolidating its recent losses as investors await Brexit updates before placing fresh directional bets. This, in turn, led to a subdued/range-bound price action around the EUR/GBP cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9164
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.9164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9071
|Daily SMA50
|0.9052
|Daily SMA100
|0.9008
|Daily SMA200
|0.883
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9218
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9137
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9266
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9083
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9168
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9092
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9291
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.1650 amid downbeat German IFO
EUR/USD stalls its bounce and eases back to 1.1650 amid disappointing German IFO Survey and broad-based US dollar demand. The options market shows the strongest EUR-negative bias in at least three months.
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2700, eyes on Sunak, Bailey
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2700, as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil a new wage scheme to support the coronavirus-hit economy. US dollar’s demand amid risk-off mood limits the cable's upside. BOE Bailey’s speech also in focus.
Gold extends slide to $1850, 100-DMA eyed
Gold keeps falling and hits two-month lows at $1850, with bears now eyeing a break below the 100-DMA at $1844. Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks amid coronavirus resurgence.
Forex Today: US dollar keeps shining as investors shun risk amid coronavirus, economic woes
The US dollar kept pushing higher, as investors preferred the safety bet to riskier assets amid downbeat market mood. Markit’s dismal Preliminary business activity data on both sides of the Atlantic underscored growing risks of the coronavirus resurgence.
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.