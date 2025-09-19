EUR/GBP climbs to six-week highs as UK stagflation concerns weigh on Sterling

- EUR/GBP extends gains for a second day, climbing to six-week highs.
- The British Pound is under pressure despite stronger UK Retail Sales data.
- UK stagflation concerns grow with high inflation, weak growth and a softening jobs market
The Euro (EUR) extends gains against the British Pound (GBP) for the second day, with EUR/GBP surging to its highest level since August 7 despite stronger-than-expected UK Retail Sales data.
At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.8713, easing slightly from an intraday high of 0.8728, as Sterling remains under pressure from the Bank of England’s (BoE) cautious monetary policy stance following this week’s decision to hold rates.
UK Retail Sales for August surprised to the upside across the board. Retail Sales rose 0.5% MoM, slightly above the 0.4% forecast and matching the prior month’s revised 0.5% (from 0.6%). Core Retail Sales (excluding fuel) jumped 0.8% MoM, well above the 0.3% expected and double July’s revised 0.4% (from 0.5%).
On an annual basis, headline sales increased 0.7% YoY, beating the 0.6% consensus but easing from a revised 0.8% in July (from 1.1%). Core sales rose 1.2% YoY, above the 0.8% forecast, and slightly above July’s revised 1.0% (from 1.3%).
The data highlight that households are still spending despite elevated borrowing costs and sticky inflation, underscoring a degree of resilience in the demand side of the economy. While the upward surprise is encouraging, it's worth noting that July’s figures were revised lower, suggesting earlier estimates overstated the strength of the consumer.
The release, however, did little to change the broader macroeconomic outlook, with stagflation risks still hanging over the UK economy. Inflation remains elevated at 3.8% YoY, nearly double the BoE’s 2% target, while Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth slowed to just 0.3% QoQ in the second quarter. At the same time, the labour market is beginning to soften, with unemployment edging toward 4.7% and payrolled jobs declining.
With growth slowing, inflation elevated and the labour market softening, the BoE voted 7-2 to keep the Bank Rate at 4.00% on Thursday and announced a slowdown in its quantitative tightening programme.
Adding to Sterling’s woes, the latest fiscal data stoked fresh concerns about the UK’s public finances. UK 10-year gilt yields climbed to 4.7%, a two-week high, after net borrowing surged to £18 billion in August, sharply above the £12.8 billion forecast and the highest for the month in five years.
(This story was corrected on September 19 at 14:01 GMT to say that the UK Core Retail Sales YoY reading in August was above July's figure, not softer.)
BoE FAQs
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains under heavy pressure near 1.3470
The selling pressure on the British pound now gathers steam on Friday, sending GBP/USD to fresh two-week lows near 1.3470, as investors continue to asssess disheartening prints from UK Retail Sales and the larger-than-expected borrowing, which in turn reignited fiscal concerns. The strong note in the Greenback also contributes to the sour momentum around the quid.
EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1720
EUR/USD now accelerates its downside impulse and flirts with the area of weekly troughs near 1.1730 at the end of the week. Once again, the continuation of the buying pressure on the US Dollar and the widespread advance in US yields keep propping up the strong post-Fed recovery in the buck.
Gold treads water around $3,650
Gold trades with slight gains around the $3,650 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week, as traders continue to evaluate solid chances of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the next few months. The yellow metal, in the meantime, manages to reverse two consecutive daily declines.
Pi Network reduces KYC flow with AI-integration as whales accumulate
Pi Network (PI) consolidates above $0.3500 for the fifth consecutive day, as the recently launched AI-powered Know Your Customer (KYC) fails to uplift investors' sentiment. Still, a decline in Centralized Exchanges wallet balances, and the moves from whales suggest that large-wallet investors are buying the dip.
Weekly focus: Central banks on a relatively steady course
The September round of central bank meetings is nearing its end with perhaps a surprising sense of stability in financial markets. Despite the blurry outlook, mixed data signals and political pressure in the US, the rate decisions did not cause major volatility in broader financial conditions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.