- EUR/GBP gains traction on Monday and recovers further from three-month lows set last week.
- Growing fears about a no-deal Brexit undermined the British pound and remained supportive.
The bearish pressure around the sterling picked up pace in the last hour and pushed the EUR/GBP cross to one-week tops, around the 0.8960 region.
The cross caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and built on last week's recovery move from the 0.8865 region, or near three-month lows. The momentum was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the British pound amid fears of a no-deal Brexit.
The UK Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Sunday that Britain was not scared of a no-deal exit at the end of the year. Separately, the Telegraph reported that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a deadline of October 15 to strike a free-trade deal with the European Union.
This comes on the back of dovish comments by the BoE MPC member Michael Saunders last week. Saunders said that the UK central bank will probably add to their already unprecedented emergency support measures in the coming months to achieve a sustained return of inflation.
On the other hand, the shared currency remained depressed on the back of the ECB’s concerns over the exchange rate level. It is worth recalling that the ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane commented last week that the euro-dollar exchange rate does matter for monetary policy.
Hence, the market focus now shifts to the latest monetary policy update by the European Central Bank on Thursday. In the meantime, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in influencing the GBP price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8961
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|0.8917
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.898
|Daily SMA50
|0.9019
|Daily SMA100
|0.8954
|Daily SMA200
|0.8784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8952
|Previous Daily Low
|0.89
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8967
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8866
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.892
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8932
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8894
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8871
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8842
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8975
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8998
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.3200, no-deal Brexit risks loom
GBP/USD reverses a brief dip below 1.3200. Despite the bounce, the Cable remains heavily offered amid intensifying no-deal Brexit fears. Also, weighing on the pair could be the US dollar’s sustained run-up and a lack of major data/events due on the cards.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1850 amid quiet trading
EUR/USD keeps its range trade intact below mid-1.1800 after disappointing German data and upbeat Eurozone Sentix. The US dollar holds the upside in the aftermath of NFP jobs report, amid holiday-thinned light trading.
WTI: Fails to keep bounce off $38.80 as sellers turn most bearish since late-April
WTI takes a U-turn from $39.78 as 100-day EMA probes pullback moves. MACD histogram marks the strongest bearish signal since April 28. Sustained trading below 200-day, 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful.
Gold returns to the red near $1930 amid dollar rebound
Gold is back in the negative territory, having faced rejection near $1941. Renewed US dollar strength and 50% Fibonacci retracement guard immediate upside. Sellers have multiple supports challenging further weakness before $1,900.
Judgement day for the euro and what next for tech
The end of last week saw a surge in volatility and a dramatic sell off in the equity market, particularly in US -listed technology shares. The euro may struggle to reach $1.20 at the start of this week, and stocks should recover, eventually.