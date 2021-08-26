EUR/GBP climbs back closer to 0.8570 horizontal resistance

- EUR/GBP regained traction on Thursday and climbed to a multi-day-old trading range hurdle.
- Rising COVID-19 cases, Brexit woes weighed on the GBP and remained supportive of the move.
- Stronger USD acted as a headwind for the euro and might cap any further gains for the cross.
The EUR/GBP cross climbed to the top end of a three-day-old trading range, around the 0.8570 region during the first half of the European session.
Following the previous day's downtick, the cross managed to regain positive traction on Thursday and was supported by the emergence of some selling around the British pound. Worries about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus in the UK turned out to be a key factor behind the sterling's underperformance.
It is worth mentioning here that Britain has been reporting over 30K cases per day. This comes on the back of a study in the UK that protection from two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines begins to wane within six months. Apart from this, Brexit woes acted as a headwind for the GBP and provided a modest lift to the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the shared currency struggled to capitalize on its recent bounce from YTD lows amid a strong pickup in demand for the US dollar. This might hold traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the EUR/GBP cross and cap gains amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the UK.
From a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP cross, for now, has stalled this week's retracement slide from one-month tops. Some follow-through buying beyond the 0.8570 region will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for the resumption of the recent strong recovery move from the lowest level since February 2020.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8569
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.8553
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.852
|Daily SMA50
|0.8548
|Daily SMA100
|0.8592
|Daily SMA200
|0.8706
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.857
|Previous Daily Low
|0.855
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8591
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8484
|Previous Monthly High
|0.867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8558
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8562
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8546
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8527
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8565
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8577
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8584
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips toward 1.1750 on a more cautious market mood
EUR/USD is edging lower, retreating toward 1.1750 as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground ahead of Fed Chair Powell's highly anticipated Jackson Hole speech on Friday. Updated US GDP figures and the ECB's meeting minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD dips under 1.3750 as Brexit causes shortage warning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK supermarkets warned of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit. The dollar is on the rise as traders reposition ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech on Friday. US GDP data is eyed.
XAU/USD eyes weekly lows near $1775 ahead of Jackson Hole showdown
Gold prints losses following the previous day’s decline on Thursday. US Dollar Index bounces back to near 93.00 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. Lower US Treasury yields capped the downside for the precious metal.
BTC reverses, causing altcoin gains to crumble
Bitcoin price has slid below a vital support level and is likely to head toward the next significant barrier. While this downswing could be a minor sell-off, altcoins seem to be showing no strength as they slice through critical demand areas.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.