EUR/GBP bounces after UK Unemployment data miss, but Euro remains vulnerable

- EUR/GBP bounced from multi-year lows after weak UK labor market data led to a sell-off in the Pound.
- The pair remains pressured, however, by risks to the outlook for the Eurozone as the US gears up to implement tariffs.
- Political uncertainty in Germany and the Pound’s positive relationship to risk are further bearish factors for EUR/GBP.
EUR/GBP bounces off two-and-a-half year lows in the 0.8200s to trade back up in the 0.8330s on Wednesday after UK labor market data showed a rise in the Unemployment Rate which increased speculation the Bank of England (BoE) might cut interest rates in December.
Previously the UK central bank had been one of the few major central banks expected not to cut rates at the end of the year because of stubbornly high inflation. The expectation of interest rates remaining relatively elevated in the UK had been a supportive factor for the Pound Sterling (GBP), since they attract greater inflows of foreign capital.
The UK Unemployment Rate rose to 4.3% in the three months to September from 4.0% in the previous period, according to data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), released on Wednesday. The reading was also well above economists’ expectations of 4.1%. It indicated a weakening labor market and could put pressure on the BoE to cut interest rates in order to stimulate borrowing, growth and job creation.
That said, other UK employment data was not as poor suggesting the Pound Sterling (GBP) could recover and EUR/GBP upside is likely to remain capped. UK Average Earnings Including Bonus’ increased 4.3% from a revised up 3.9% previously and 3.9% expected. UK Average Earnings Excluding Bonus’ rose by 4.8%, beating estimates of 4.7%, though below the 4.9% previously. The higher wages suggest inflationary pressures might increase, forcing the BoE to keep interest rates at their current elevated level, thereby strengthening Sterling, with bearish implications for EUR/GBP.
The Euro (EUR) also remains vulnerable due to growth concerns, the political crisis in Germany and fear of the US imposing tariffs on European imports, further weighing on the pair. President-elect Donald Trump warned he would make the Eurozone “pay a big price” for not buying enough American-made goods, which suggests he is working up to slapping tariffs on Euro Area imports. The imposition of tariffs has led economists to downgrade their forecasts for Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by “a minimum of 0.3pp cumulative over 2025-26” according to Japanese lender Nomura.
The Single Currency is feeling the pressure from political uncertainty in Germany after the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition. The country is set to hold snap elections on February 23, 2025, however, until then Germany’s political problems will probably be a continued source of risk for the Euro, and a downside risk to EUR/GBP.
According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, the Pound is more resilient to the geopolitical shocks compared to the Euro and this is bearish for the pair. GBP is also more positively aligned to risk-on and has a “positive beta to global risk”. Should US equities continue to rally as a result of the outlook due to the new administration in Washington, this should further support Sterling, suggesting downside pressure for EUR/GBP which could even revisit its over-two-year lows.
