EUR/GBP bears flirt with YTD lows, around mid-0.8400s

- A combination of factors prompted fresh selling around EUR/GBP on Friday.
- Dovish ECB tilt was seen as a key factor behind the euro’s underperformance.
- Positive Brexit-related headlines underpinned the GBP and exerted pressure.
The EUR/GBP cross witnessed heavy selling during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.8455 region in the last hour.
The cross struggled to capitalize on a modest intraday uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 0.8485 area and has now drifted back closer to YTD lows touched on August 12. The shared currency's relative underperformance comes amid a flurry of dovish comments by core members of the ECB, stressing that the recent rise in inflationary pressures is mostly transitory.
The ECB President, Christine Lagarde said on Thursday the upswing in inflation is largely driven by temporary factors. This was followed by comments by the ECB governing council member, Pierre Wunsch, noting that the rising price pressures in the Euro area are transitory. This underscores the policymakers' desire to avoid any premature withdrawal of policy accommodation.
Conversely, the money market had fully priced in a 25bps rate hike by the Bank of England in December, though two officials signalled that they’re in no rush to raise interest rates. Nevertheless, a more hawkish BoE acted as a tailwind for the British pound, which was further supported by positive developments around the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement.
After days of rising tensions, the European Union agreed to scrap most checks on goods and medicines arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. That said, fears that the UK will reject the EU's proposal might hold the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets. This, along with a weaker US dollar, might lend some support to the euro and limit losses for the EUR/GBP cross.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below mid-0.8400s before positioning for an extension of the recent depreciating move witnessed over the past three weeks or so. The EUR/GBP cross might then accelerate the downward trajectory towards testing the next relevant support near the 0.8400 round-figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8458
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.848
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8542
|Daily SMA50
|0.8543
|Daily SMA100
|0.8557
|Daily SMA200
|0.8622
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8489
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8454
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8574
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8475
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8468
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8476
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.844
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8425
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8495
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.851
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.853
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1600 amid improving risk sentiment, US Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1600, extending its bounce amid improving market sentiment. Risk-on mood caps the US dollar’s rebound but positive yields could weigh on the spot. Upbeat US earnings reports cheer markets ahead of the critical Retail Sales report.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters
The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair retreated after touching 1.3700 since September 28 in Thursday's US session. Investors digested higher inflation data and a drop in the US Initial Jobless Claims.
XAU/USD needs acceptance above key $1798 level for further upside
Gold price is reversing from monthly highs just ahead of the $1800 mark, as the US dollar rebounds in tandem with Treasury yields amid the upbeat market mood.
Bitcoin crosses $60,000 as BTC bulls target $78,000 next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how BTC might post further gains.
US Sept Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to decline modestly following August's rebound. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation.