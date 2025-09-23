EUR/GBP approaches YTD highs, at 0.8753 after soft UK flash PMIs

- The Euro extends gains for the fourth consecutive day, approaching year-to-date highs at 0.8753
- UK PMIs have disappointed, with manufacturing activity contracting and a sharp slowdown in services.
- Eurozone PMIs have been mixed with a strong services performance offsetting an unexpected contraction in manufacturing.
The Euro is drawing some support from the Pound’s weakness on the back of soft UK business activity data. The pair extends gains for the fourth consecutive day and has reached the area between 0.8745 and 0.8753, where the pair peaked in late July and early August.
UK flash PMIs have disappointed investors. The Manufacturing sector’s activity has dropped to its weakest reading since April, at 46.2, against market expectations of a steady 47 reading. Likewise, the Services PMI slowed to 51.9, from 54.2 in August, well below the market consensus of a 52.7 reading.
These figures add pressure on an already weak pound, weighed down by growing concerns about the UK’s public finances. Government borrowing hit five-year highs in August, according to data by National Statistics, and investors are anticipating tax rises in November’s budget that will likely weigh on economic growth.
Eurozone figures, in contrast, have been slightly better, although far from outstanding. Eurozone manufacturing PMI contracted against expectations, but it was offset by a large.-than-expected improvement on Services activity.
German PMI data was in the same vein, with an improvement in services, making up for the deterioration of the manufacturing sector, but the downbeat data from France, which reported significant declines in both sectors, has increased concerns about the region's second-largest economy, and is likely to add some weight to Euro rallies.
Economic Indicator
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the UK’s manufacturing sector. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among goods producers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Last release: Tue Sep 23, 2025 08:30 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 46.2
Consensus: 47
Previous: 47
Source: S&P Global
Economic Indicator
S&P Global Services PMI
The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the UK’s services sector. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the services economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among service providers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Last release: Tue Sep 23, 2025 08:30 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 51.9
Consensus: 53.5
Previous: 54.2
Source: S&P Global
line
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses further ground below 1.1800 after German IFO data
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 in Wednesday's European session. The headline German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly fell to 87.7 in September versus the estimated uptick to 89.3. Weak sentiment data weighed further on the Euro. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebounds firmly ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD stays in the red below 1.3500 on broad USD strength
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3500 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair faces challenges due to resurgent US Dollar demand, risk-off mood and weak UK PMI data. Speeches from BoE and Fed policymakers will remain on tap.
Gold struggles to capitalize on intraday move up amid a modest USD strength
Gold retreats slightly from the daily peak touched during the first half of the European session, though it sticks to the positive bias for the fourth straight day on Wednesday. The US Dollar gains some positive traction following a two-day fall in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious remarks on potential interest rate cuts.
Litecoin price steadies after sharp drop, eyes recovery
Litecoin (LTC) price is attempting to recover, trading above $106 at the time of writing on Wednesday after starting the week on a bearish note. Supply distribution data shows that a certain whale seized the opportunity and accumulated Litecoin during recent price dips.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.