EUR/GBP aims to recapture weekly highs at 0.8630 as focus shifts to BOE policy

- EUR/GBP is looking to recapture the weekly high at 0.8630 ahead of BOE’s monetary policy.
- Volatility dropped in the UK due to novel leadership could delight the BOE to continue 50 bps rate hike regime.
- UK recession fears have escalated as the economy could display a 1.4% decline in GDP rate.
The EUR/GBP pair has rebounded firmly after a minor correction to near 0.8606 in the Tokyo session. The cross is aiming to recapture the weekly high at 0.8630 ahead of the interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BOE). The asset has remained sideways for the past three trading sessions after a reversal from 0.8580.
The majority of the market participants are expecting that the BOE will push interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) as the inflation rate has recaptured the double-digit figure. However, economists at ING are of the view that the BOE will continue its 50 bps rate hike regime as the volatility infused in the UK’s financial markets due to the disaster of mini-budget supported by former UK Prime minister Liz Truss has been trimmed on Sunak’s appointment as a new leader.
Fiscal policy is now in conjunction with monetary policy as Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have favored spending cuts along with tax hikes to curtail the debt crisis. Therefore, BOE policymakers could continue their path of bringing price stability with ease on economic prospects.
Also, soaring recession fears in the UK economy amid sky-rocketing price growth and low confidence of international investors would compel the BOE to go brisk on critical rates.
Economists at Goldman Sachs believe that “The country is likely to have a four-quarter cumulative fall in the gross domestic product (GDP) of 1.6%.” The investment banking firm has also lowered UK’s growth projections to -1.4% from -1.0% for 2023 on an annual basis.
On the Eurozone front, a release of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) at 10.7% has opened doors for one bigger rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB). Going forward, the speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde will remain in focus. The ECB policymaker may dictate the likely monetary policy action ahead.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8623
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.8602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8701
|Daily SMA50
|0.8699
|Daily SMA100
|0.8596
|Daily SMA200
|0.8504
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8625
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8596
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8572
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.859
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8579
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8561
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8636
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8648
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD finds bids from 0.6350, downside looks likely on Fed-RBA policy divergence
The AUD/USD pair has attempted a recovery after registering a fresh weekly low at 0.6350 in the early Asian session. The greenback bulls are extremely solid after the rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
EURUSD plunges 150 pips from weekly highs on Powell’s hawkish remarks after Fed rate hike
The Euro is at the mercy of a hawkish Federal Reserve, as Eurozone PMIs show a recession is lurking. The Federal Reserve’s dovish statement and a hawkish Jerome Powell spurred turmoil in the market, benefitting the safe-haven American dollar.
Gold extends Fed-inspired losses below $1,650 amid looming death cross
Gold price (XAU/USD) renews its intraday low near $1,632 while extending the post-Fed slump during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote takes clues from the recently deteriorating market sentiment amid a light calendar.
Binance Coin holders react as CEO CZ discusses buying banks
Binance is the biggest cryptocurrency exchange and also operates the fourth biggest cryptocurrency in the world. However, the company does not plan on stopping there as Binance’s CEO indicates the company’s intention of possibly acquiring banks.
Fed increases federal funds rate to 3.75% - 4.00%, attention now shifts to BoE
Major US equity indices initially rallied on the back of the release, though upside proved short-lived for the S&P 500, topping at a high of 3,894 and stepping beneath pre-announcement levels. ‘Rates need to move beyond the September Dot Plot forecasted (median 4.6%)’.