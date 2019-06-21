In light of preliminary figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added almost 4.4K contracts to their open interest positions on Thursday while volume reversed the previous drop and increased by around 54.8K contracts.

EUR/USD faces a potential test of the 200-week SMA

The rebound in EUR/USD has surpassed the key 1.1300 the figure and remains in the neighbourhood for the time being. Rising open interest and volume are supportive of this view with the key 200-week SMA at 1.1344 emerging as the next target.