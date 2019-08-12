Open interest in EUR futures markets shrunk once again on Friday, this time by around 4.2K contracts. In the same line, volume reached the fourth consecutive drop, now by nearly 61.7K contracts, all in light of advanced data from CME Group.

EUR/USD faces further consolidation

EUR/USD remains sidelined around the 1.1200 region today and it looks to continue that way for the time being. The persistent downtrend in both volume and open interest leaves occasional bullish attempts clearly capped, while decent contention emerged in the 1.1180/70 band.