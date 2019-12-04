CME Group’s preliminary figures for EUR futures markets noted open interest shrunk by just 363 contracts on Tuesday following three consecutive daily builds. In the same line, volume decreased by nearly 82.5K contracts, also reversing three builds in a row.

EUR/USD stays capped by 1.1090/1.1100

The moderate recovery in EUR/USD met strong resistance in the 1.1090/1.1100 band on Tuesday. A move further north of this hurdle appears unlikely in the near-term against the backdrop of shrinking volume and open interest.