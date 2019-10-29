EUR Futures: further consolidation not ruled out

In light of advanced data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added around 1.6K contracts to their open interest positions at the beginning of the week, recording the second build in a row. Volume, instead, shrunk for the second consecutive session, this time by around 18.4K contracts.

EUR/USD faces extra rangebound in the near term

EUR/USD failed to close above the key 1.1100 handle on Monday in spite of another build in open interest. On the other hand, the persistent drop in volume could remove tailwinds from further gains, leaving spot facing some consolidation in the near term horizon.