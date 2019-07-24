According to preliminary figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added around 9.5K contracts to their open interest positions on Tuesday. In the same line, volume reversed two consecutive daily drops and rose by around 59.3K contracts.

EUR/USD door open for a test of 2019 lows

Market participants now appear more convinced that EUR/USD could slip further back and visit YTD lows in the 1.1100 neighbourhood in the short-term horizon, all bolstered by increasing open interest and volume in a context of declining prices.