CME Group’s preliminary figures for EUR futures markets noted open interest rose by around 109.3K contracts on Monday, the largest single day build so far this year. In the same line, volume went up for yet another session, now by almost 70K contracts.

EUR/USD now looks to 1.1200 and above

EUR/USD is extending the upside momentum on Tuesday, advancing well above the 1.1100 mark. Rising open interest and volume coupled with Monday’s positive price action allow for the continuation of the bull run to, initially, the 1.1200 neighbourhood and beyond in the near-term.