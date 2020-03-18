Open interest in EUR futures markets shrunk for the second session in a row on Tuesday, this time by nearly 1.4K contracts according to preliminary readings from CME Group. In the same line, volume went down for the third consecutive day, now by around 16.5K contracts.

EUR/USD looks supported near 1.0950

EUR/USD dropped to fresh lows in the mid-1.0900s on Tuesday. The move, however, looks somewhat limited on the back of declining open interest and volume.