“Still, EUR/USD price action into the weekend will be determined by French election positioning and Friday’s US PCE. We have a bias for a weakening in the pair today and tomorrow back to June’s lows (1.0670), before a rebound on Friday on encouraging PCE figures”.

“ECB official Olli Rehn sounded relatively dovish in an interview this morning, saying that market pricing for two more rate cuts in 2024 looked ‘reasonable’. While investors aren’t hugely hinging on ECB communication at the current juncture, Rehn’s words were a signal of tolerance towards inflation bumps, which is a euro negative.”

“The OAT:Bund 10-year spread continues to hover around 75-80bp, which may well be the level at which it will approach the French election on Sunday. A poll of polls by Bloomberg published yesterday sees a widening of Marine Le Pen National Rally’s lead to over 35% with the leftist New Popular Front alliance stable at 28%.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.