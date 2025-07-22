"Currently, the euro is not facing domestic tariff-related pressure, and markets are not pricing in a more dovish ECB tone ahead of Thursday’s meeting; the next cut remains expected only in December. We do not see sufficient bullish momentum to push EUR/USD back to the highs of early July (near 1.180), with 1.160 appearing a more appropriate anchor than 1.170, given the risks of further hawkish repricing by the Fed ."

"The euro’s ability to maintain preference over the dollar amid tariff tensions will depend on the extent of any escalation and whether the EU emerges as a relative loser while other countries secure significant deals with the US."

"Speculation on a potential no-deal scenario in US-EU trade negotiations is gathering pace. Reports indicate that some EU countries are pushing for retaliatory measures as they see the chances of a trade deal faltering. The Trump administration has shown little tolerance for retaliatory measures, and there is a risk this could spiral (even if temporarily) into a tit-for-tat tariff escalation."

CFTC data shows net long positioning on EUR/USD at 15.6% of open interest since 15 July. That is the highest since January 2024, but still a relatively contained figure considering the pair is trading almost 10% above early-2024 levels. CFTC figures isolate speculative positioning, signalling that capital and hedging flows are playing a bigger role in the dollar’s weakness, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.