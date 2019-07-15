EUR investors may take a wait-and-see attitude today ahead of the ZEW survey tomorrow and, most importantly, the inflation report on Wednesday, writes Francesco Pesole - FX Strategist at ING.

Key Quotes:

“Implied volatility on EUR/USD remains quite sluggish (1M vols below 5%) ahead of the European Central Bank meeting, signalling some reluctance in the market to see a major shift in policy stance just yet. EUR/USD may be trapped in a narrow range today, with the 1.1255 100-day moving average likely to be a solid support. A dovish ECB may continue to keep EUR gains broadly capped ahead.”

