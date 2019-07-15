EUR investors may take a wait-and-see attitude today ahead of the ZEW survey tomorrow and, most importantly, the inflation report on Wednesday, writes Francesco Pesole - FX Strategist at ING.
Key Quotes:
“Implied volatility on EUR/USD remains quite sluggish (1M vols below 5%) ahead of the European Central Bank meeting, signalling some reluctance in the market to see a major shift in policy stance just yet. EUR/USD may be trapped in a narrow range today, with the 1.1255 100-day moving average likely to be a solid support. A dovish ECB may continue to keep EUR gains broadly capped ahead.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside capped below 1.1300 amid ECB stimulus bets
The EUR/USD pair continues to consolidate in a tight range below the 1.13 handle, as resurgent USD demand combined with increased calls for ECB monetary policy easing cap the further upside.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2570 amid lack of fresh catalysts
In absence of fresh catalysts to direct near-term moves, GBP/USD trades in range near multi-day tops of 1.2580, as the bears keep the charge amid a lack of Brexit progress and broad USD bounce.
USD/JPY: Chinese statistics favor risk-on amid Japan off, few fresh data/events
Japanese markets are off due to the Marine Day Holiday. Risk sentiment remains light after China’s data dump provided signs of improvement in the world’s second-largest economy.
Gold in search of a firm direction, holds steady above $1410 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on the first trading day of a new week.
Forex Today: USD attempts a comeback, China growth slows, and Bitcoin recovers
The Chinese economy grew by 6.2% y/y in Q2, the weakest expansion in 27 years. Activity data showed a dramatic improvement, Antipodeans advanced further, Asian stocks traded mixed.