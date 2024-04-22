EUR/CHF upside attempts remain limited below 0.9730

The Euro bounced up sharply after fears of an escalation of the Middle East conflict pulled the pair to test the lowest levels in the last six weeks. The pair returned to previous levels, favoured by a frail risk appetite but it remains capped below previous support at 0.9730 - 40 so far. In the Eurozone, the unexpected deterioration of the region’s Consumer Confidence Index has failed to provide confidence in the pair. Somewhat later ECB Chair Lagarde will meet the press. She will likely confirm that the Bank is planning to start lowering rates soon, probably in June. The risk of the Euro is skewed to the downside. On Tuesday, the Eurozone PMI data will provide further insight into the area’s growth prospects and might give some guidance to the common currency. In Switzerland, the ZEW survey, on Wednesday and, above all, SNB’s Jordan speech on Thursday will be the highlights of the week. From a technical perspective, the failure to extend gains beyond 0.9730 leaves the pair in no man’s land. Above here, the next target would be the April 11 high, at 0.9815 and the April 5 high at 0.9850. Immediate support remains at 0.9675. Below here, 0.9620 and 0.9560 will be targeted.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.