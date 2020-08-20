EUR/CHF: Two-year downtrend eroded, targets June peak at 1.0915 – Commerzbank

EUR/CHF climbed through the 1.0818 two-year downtrend to 1.0848 on Wednesday, the highest level since June 8. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, targets the June peak at 1.0915.

Key quotes

“EUR/CHF has eroded the 2018-2020 downtrend at 1.0818 and the recent high at 1.0838 is exposed. A close above 1.0838 is needed (favoured) to target the 1.0915 June high and the 1.1058 October 2019 high. We look for an imminent break higher, dips lower have remained shallow and longer-term, we favour a break higher.”

“The market will find initial support at the 1.0736 the mid-August low. The July low and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0607/1.0593 are regarded as stronger support that is expected to hold.”