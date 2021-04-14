EUR/CHF to edge towards 1.11 later in the year – Rabobank

Jane Foley, Senior FX Strategist at Rabobank, expects EUR/CHF to advance towards 1.11 by the end of the year. Nonetheless, the pair may see a drop to the 1.10 level in this quarter.

Broader market sentiment to continue influencing CHF

“The CHF’s sensitivity to safe haven flows means that it is likely to continue to take a lead from broader market sentiment.”

“We do see potential for EUR/CHF to edge towards 1.11 later in the year. However, following the sharp move higher earlier in the year we see scope for dips back below the 1.10 in the current quarter.”