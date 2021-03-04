EUR/CHF targets the 200-week ma at 1.1145 – Commerzbank

EUR/CHF stays bid as the Swiss franc remains weak. Attention is once more on the 1.1098 recent high. Above this level, the pair would target the 200-week moving average at 1.1145, per Commerzbank.

Key quotes

“EUR/CHF remains bid and attention is on 1.1098, the recent high. Above 1.1098 would introduce scope to the 200-week ma at 1.1145. Above here lies the 50% retracement of the entire move down from the 2018 peak at 1.1257.”

“Longer-term, the market has recently completed a base, which offers an upside measured target to 1.1325.”

“Initial support lies at 1.0957, the end of February low and 1.0891, the December high. It will stay bid above the 55-week ma at 1.0720.”