EUR/CHF targets the 200-week ma at 1.1145 – Commerzbank

EUR/CHF stays bid as the Swiss franc remains weak. Attention is once more on the 1.1098 recent high. Above this level, the pair would target the 200-week moving average at 1.1145, per Commerzbank.
See: EUR/CHF to hover around the 1.09 mark by mid-year – CIBC
Key quotes
“EUR/CHF remains bid and attention is on 1.1098, the recent high. Above 1.1098 would introduce scope to the 200-week ma at 1.1145. Above here lies the 50% retracement of the entire move down from the 2018 peak at 1.1257.”
“Longer-term, the market has recently completed a base, which offers an upside measured target to 1.1325.”
“Initial support lies at 1.0957, the end of February low and 1.0891, the December high. It will stay bid above the 55-week ma at 1.0720.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
