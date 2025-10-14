TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/CHF steadies as traders weigh French political risks and weak Swiss producer prices

  • EUR/CHF steadies as traders weigh French political risks and soft Swiss inflation data.
  • Euro sentiment remains fragile, with France’s budget standoff and risk of a no-confidence vote keeping investors cautious.
  • ING analysts expect the Franc to remain strong in the near term, warning that US tariffs could hit Swiss growth by up to 1.7%.
EUR/CHF steadies as traders weigh French political risks and weak Swiss producer prices
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) remains under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Tuesday, as ongoing political turmoil in France continues to weigh on sentiment toward the common currency. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9295, attempting a modest recovery after slipping to 0.9282 earlier in the day.

The mild rebound comes as the Swiss Franc weakened following softer-than-expected inflation data. Figures from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed that Producer and Import Prices fell 0.2% MoM in September, missing expectations of a 0.2% increase and extending August’s 0.6% decline.

On an annual basis, prices dropped 1.8%, matching the previous month’s pace and marking the 29th consecutive month of producer deflation, highlighting persistent disinflationary pressures within the Swiss economy.

Recent inflation data released earlier this month also confirmed that consumer prices remain well within the SNB’s comfort zone, suggesting little urgency for policy tightening. The swaps market continues to imply around 40% odds of a 25-basis-point rate cut to -0.25% over the next year. SNB President Martin Schlegel recently said the central bank is prepared to cut rates further if needed.

According to ING analysts, the Swiss Franc is likely to remain strong in the near term, even as US tariffs pose a serious challenge for Switzerland’s export-driven economy. They estimate that the new tariffs could reduce Swiss GDP growth by 0.85% to 1.7%, though the SNB’s ability to counter Franc strength is limited due to constraints on foreign-exchange interventions and reluctance to push rates further into negative territory.

ING expects the Euro to stay near current levels around 0.9300 francs over the next three months, before gradually rising toward 0.9600 in the next 12 months, adding that a decisive EUR recovery is unlikely until Eurozone growth improves in 2026.

Meanwhile, political developments in France continue to cast a shadow over the Euro. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu faces a confidence test as he prepares to present the 2026 budget bill, while opposition parties threaten to table a no-confidence motion if fiscal targets are missed. The fragile political environment has dampened investor confidence in the Eurozone’s second-largest economy, limiting the Euro’s ability to rebound despite softer Swiss data.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.05%0.44%-0.18%0.23%0.91%0.48%-0.01%
EUR-0.05%0.39%-0.21%0.17%0.90%0.44%-0.05%
GBP-0.44%-0.39%-0.59%-0.21%0.50%0.08%-0.45%
JPY0.18%0.21%0.59%0.40%1.05%0.61%0.11%
CAD-0.23%-0.17%0.21%-0.40%0.72%0.25%-0.23%
AUD-0.91%-0.90%-0.50%-1.05%-0.72%-0.46%-0.94%
NZD-0.48%-0.44%-0.08%-0.61%-0.25%0.46%-0.49%
CHF0.00%0.05%0.45%-0.11%0.23%0.94%0.49%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns positive near 1.1580, focus on Powell

EUR/USD turns positive near 1.1580, focus on Powell

EUR/USD now manages to regain some composure and trade with modest gains around 1.1580 amid some correction in the US Dollar on Tuesday. The persistent risk-off environment coupled with steady caution prior to Chief Powell’s speech continue to prop up the Greenback in the meantime.

GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3300

GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3300

GBP/USD navigates in the sub-1.3300 region for the first time since early August in quite a negative start to the week. The sour sentiment surrounding the British Pound gathered pace after disheartening prints from the key UK labour market report and the unabated upbeat tone in the Greenback.

Gold keeps the bid bias above $4,100 ahead of Powell

Gold keeps the bid bias above $4,100 ahead of Powell

Gold manages to reverse an earlier decline and now advances modestly past the $4,100 mark per troy ounce. Meanwhile, the precious metal remains underpinned by safe-haven demand amid trade and geopolitical worries ahead of Powell's address.

Powell Speech Preview: Will Fed Chair signal two more rate cuts?

Powell Speech Preview: Will Fed Chair signal two more rate cuts?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on policy and economic outlook on Tuesday. Markets widely expect the Fed to cut the policy rate twice more this year. The US Dollar could react to Powell's comments in the absence of key data releases.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers