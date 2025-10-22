TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/CHF rebounds from 11-month low amid ECB, SNB policy signals

  • EUR/CHF recovers after briefly hitting an 11-month low near 0.9205 on Tuesday.
  • ECB’s Guindos says current rate levels are “adequate,” signaling steady monetary policy ahead.
  • SNB’s Schlegel expects inflation to rise slightly, pledges flexibility on monetary policy.
EUR/CHF rebounds from 11-month low amid ECB, SNB policy signals
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) steadies against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, recovering after briefly hitting an 11-month low near 0.9205 on Tuesday. At the time of writing, EUR/CHF trades around 0.9240, as the Euro stages a mild technical rebound from oversold conditions.

The recovery comes as traders digest a Reuters poll showing that the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to hold its benchmark rate at 2.00% until at least 2027, reflecting a stable inflation outlook and moderate growth prospects. Economists surveyed anticipate Eurozone GDP growth of around 1.2% in 2025 and inflation close to 2.2%, suggesting policymakers are confident that current monetary settings remain restrictive enough to anchor prices.

The outlook offers some support to the common currency, which had been under steady pressure amid a strong Swiss Franc and cautious market tone.

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said earlier today that the current level of interest rates is “adequate” and that officials are “satisfied” with the present stance of borrowing costs. He emphasized that inflation risks are broadly balanced and that the Governing Council will continue to act on a meeting-by-meeting basis. The comments reinforce the perception that the ECB remains in a holding pattern, with no imminent plan to adjust rates in either direction.

Across the border, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) maintains a similarly cautious posture. The SNB kept its policy rate at 0.00% at its September meeting, reiterating that existing conditions remain appropriate to maintain price stability. In remarks published earlier today, SNB Chair Martin Schlegel said that inflation is expected to rise slightly in the coming quarters, noting that the central bank will continue to “observe the situation and adjust monetary policy where necessary.”

Schlegel added that planned US tariffs on certain pharmaceutical products could heighten downside risks for Switzerland’s export-oriented economy.

ECB FAQs

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD focus returns to 1.1600 amid a tepid recovery

EUR/USD focus returns to 1.1600 amid a tepid recovery

EUR/USD remains under mild downward pressure, trading just below 1.1600 on Wednesday following three straight days of losses. Easing worries about a prolonged US–China trade conflict are helping the US Dollar stay firm, making it tough for the pair to mount a meaningful rebound.

GBP/USD bounces off 1.3300, USD loses momentum

GBP/USD bounces off 1.3300, USD loses momentum

GBP/USD remains on the defensive, sliding toward 1.3300 on Wednesday. Softer-than-expected September inflation data have put pressure on the British Pound, while the Greenback’s mild strength is adding to Cable’s downside momentum.

Gold meets contention near $4,000

Gold meets contention near $4,000

After a brief rebound earlier in the day, Gold has turned lower again, sliding toward the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday. The pullback looks driven by easing geopolitical tensions and a wave of profit-taking following the precious metal’s record-breaking rally.

Bitcoin Forecast: Start of a major correction or the next bull run?

Bitcoin Forecast: Start of a major correction or the next bull run?

Bitcoin traders are on high alert after last week’s volatility shook the market. Will institutions buy the dip, or will the market correct further? We walk through the technical outlook with an Elliot Wave formation, its corrective wave scenarios and the key weekly decision levels to watch for Bitcoin.

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver prices have pulled back sharply, and mining stocks have felt it even more. That’s typical, since miners’ profits swing with both metal prices and costs.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

The blue chip meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), fail to extend the recovery run from Monday as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a hit.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers