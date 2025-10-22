The Euro (EUR) steadies against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, recovering after briefly hitting an 11-month low near 0.9205 on Tuesday. At the time of writing, EUR/CHF trades around 0.9240, as the Euro stages a mild technical rebound from oversold conditions.

The recovery comes as traders digest a Reuters poll showing that the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to hold its benchmark rate at 2.00% until at least 2027, reflecting a stable inflation outlook and moderate growth prospects. Economists surveyed anticipate Eurozone GDP growth of around 1.2% in 2025 and inflation close to 2.2%, suggesting policymakers are confident that current monetary settings remain restrictive enough to anchor prices.

The outlook offers some support to the common currency, which had been under steady pressure amid a strong Swiss Franc and cautious market tone.

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said earlier today that the current level of interest rates is “adequate” and that officials are “satisfied” with the present stance of borrowing costs. He emphasized that inflation risks are broadly balanced and that the Governing Council will continue to act on a meeting-by-meeting basis. The comments reinforce the perception that the ECB remains in a holding pattern, with no imminent plan to adjust rates in either direction.

Across the border, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) maintains a similarly cautious posture. The SNB kept its policy rate at 0.00% at its September meeting, reiterating that existing conditions remain appropriate to maintain price stability. In remarks published earlier today, SNB Chair Martin Schlegel said that inflation is expected to rise slightly in the coming quarters, noting that the central bank will continue to “observe the situation and adjust monetary policy where necessary.”

Schlegel added that planned US tariffs on certain pharmaceutical products could heighten downside risks for Switzerland’s export-oriented economy.