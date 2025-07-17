EUR/CHF Price Forecast: Euro stabilizes above 0.9300 as bears fails to trigger a breakdown

- The EUR/CHF is holding firm above 0.9300 as bears fail to trigger a breakdown.
- The cross has remained trapped in a sideways channel between 0.9300 and 0.9430 since early May.
- The RSI is pointing upward at 45.84, showing early signs of bullish momentum.
EUR/CHF is holding firm on Thursday, with the pair attempting to rebound from the lower boundary of its multi-week consolidation zone. Despite repeated downside tests near 0.9300, bears have failed to trigger a breakdown, keeping the pair confined within a tight horizontal channel between 0.9300 and 0.9430 that has been in place since early May.
At the time of writing, the cross is hovering near 0.9330, as a notable weakness in the Euro has dragged the pair closer to the lower boundary of the range, reinforcing the bearish pressure and highlighting the market’s lack of momentum.
From a technical standpoint, the EUR/CHF cross remains stuck below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which also serves as the mid Bollinger Band and is currently positioned at 0.9344. This level continues to cap upside attempts, acting as a dynamic resistance within the broader consolidation.
The Bollinger Bands are narrowing, suggesting reduced volatility and a potential buildup for a breakout. However, until a decisive move outside the 0.9300-0.9430 range occurs, sideways action is likely to persist.
The Bollinger Bands are narrowing, pointing to reduced volatility and a potential breakout setup. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is only modestly higher at 45.84, suggesting weak but emerging buying interest. Meanwhile, the Average Directional Index (ADX) at 24.02 suggests that trend strength is gradually building, but remains below the key 25 threshold, indicating that directional conviction is still lacking.
A sustained break below the 0.9300 support level would mark a bearish shift, potentially exposing downside levels around 0.9250. On the flip side, a bounce from current levels and a close above the 20-day SMA could see the cross reattempt the upper range boundary near 0.9430, with the next resistance seen at the psychological 0.9500 level.
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to the bearish tone below 1.1600
Following Wednesday's blip, EUR/USD resumes its weekly downtrend, always in the sub-1.1600 zone, while the US Dollar (USD) continues to gain strength across the board on the back of positive results from Retail Sales and the weekly report from the labour market.
GBP/USD looks stuck around the 1.3400 level
GBP/USD fails to build on Wednesday's gains, trading in negative territory around 1.3400 on Thursday. The promising UK labour market data provided immediate support for the British Pound, but the strong tone in the Greenback keeps Cable under observation.
Gold bounces off lows, retargets $3,340
Gold is now pikcing up some pace, setting aside earlier lows and flirting with the area beyond the $3,330 per troy ounce on Thursday. The bearish bias in the precious metal comes in response to extra gains in the US Dollar and somewhat alleviated tensions on the trade front.
Top Crypto Gainers: FLOKI, BONK post double-digit gains, CRV targets $1
Solana-based meme coins Floki and Bonk edged lower by 2% at press time on Thursday, following the 30% gains on Wednesday, ranking as top crypto gainers in the last 24 hours. Curve DAO ranks third with a 21% surge following a triangle setup breakout, targeting the $1 psychological level.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.