EUR/CHF Price Forecast: Euro stabilizes above 0.9300 as bears fails to trigger a breakdown

The EUR/CHF is holding firm above 0.9300 as bears fail to trigger a breakdown.

The cross has remained trapped in a sideways channel between 0.9300 and 0.9430 since early May.

The RSI is pointing upward at 45.84, showing early signs of bullish momentum.

EUR/CHF is holding firm on Thursday, with the pair attempting to rebound from the lower boundary of its multi-week consolidation zone. Despite repeated downside tests near 0.9300, bears have failed to trigger a breakdown, keeping the pair confined within a tight horizontal channel between 0.9300 and 0.9430 that has been in place since early May.

At the time of writing, the cross is hovering near 0.9330, as a notable weakness in the Euro has dragged the pair closer to the lower boundary of the range, reinforcing the bearish pressure and highlighting the market’s lack of momentum.

From a technical standpoint, the EUR/CHF cross remains stuck below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which also serves as the mid Bollinger Band and is currently positioned at 0.9344. This level continues to cap upside attempts, acting as a dynamic resistance within the broader consolidation.

The Bollinger Bands are narrowing, suggesting reduced volatility and a potential buildup for a breakout. However, until a decisive move outside the 0.9300-0.9430 range occurs, sideways action is likely to persist.

The Bollinger Bands are narrowing, pointing to reduced volatility and a potential breakout setup. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is only modestly higher at 45.84, suggesting weak but emerging buying interest. Meanwhile, the Average Directional Index (ADX) at 24.02 suggests that trend strength is gradually building, but remains below the key 25 threshold, indicating that directional conviction is still lacking.

A sustained break below the 0.9300 support level would mark a bearish shift, potentially exposing downside levels around 0.9250. On the flip side, a bounce from current levels and a close above the 20-day SMA could see the cross reattempt the upper range boundary near 0.9430, with the next resistance seen at the psychological 0.9500 level.