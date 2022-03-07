EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Refreshes seven-year low to hit parity, focus on 0.9725

- EUR/CHF holds onto the bearish bias around multi-year low after posting the biggest weekly loss since January 2015.
- Sustained break of five-year-old trend line, bearish MACD keeps sellers hopeful.
- Oversold RSI challenges further downside, 50-SMA adds to the upside filters.
Having begun the week’s trading with a downside gap to 0.9985, EUR/CHF remains on the back foot around the lowest levels since early 2015 during Monday’s Asian session.
The cross-currency pair printed the biggest weekly losses since January 2015 at the latest before hitting the parity during the week-start trading.
That said, the quote’s downside could be attributed to the broad risk-off mood and a clear break of previously key support lines from April 2020 and early 2017, respectively around 1.0420 and 1.0285 by the press time.
Also favoring the sellers are the bearish MACD conditions and an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
As a result, EUR/CHF has a further downside towards testing the year 2015 bottom surrounding 0.9725. However, the oversold RSI may challenge the bear afterward.
EUR/CHF: Monthly chart
On the contrary, recovery moves beyond the 1.0420 support-turned-resistance level, will need validation from a six-month-old descending trend line on the weekly chart to challenge 50-SMA on the monthly formation, around 1.0550 and 1.0970 in that order.
EUR/CHF: Weekly chart
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0006
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.0026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0401
|Daily SMA50
|1.0405
|Daily SMA100
|1.0458
|Daily SMA200
|1.0649
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0167
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0018
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0381
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0018
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0612
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0279
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0075
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.011
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9922
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9825
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0122
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0219
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0271
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews 22-month low near 1.0850 as Ukraine woes escalate, US inflation, ECB eyed
EUR/USD extends the four-week downtrend towards hitting a fresh multi-day low as the trading week begins. That said, the major currency pair dropped to the lowest levels last seen during May 2020 before taking a breather around 1.0860.
GBP/USD: Licks wounds near 11-week low with limited upside potential
GBP/USD snaps two-day downtrend, picks up bids from multi-day low. Oversold RSI triggered corrective pullback but nearby resistance line, 10-DMA limits recovery moves. Multiple levels marked during late 2021 offer strong support to challenge bears.
Gold rallies $20/oz to test $1,991 as traders run for cover
As the attacks in Ukraine intensify, there has been a $20.00/oz rally at the start of the Asia session with risk-off all around and higher commodities higher across the board. S&P 500 futures extend their fall to 1.1% and NASDAQ futures are off 1.2%.
Cardano begins seventh consecutive month of losses, ADA weekly close lowest since February 2021
Cardano price action last Monday hinted at a possible recovery and broader trend change after six consecutive months of losses. ADA daily close is the lowest of the past 390-days. Flash crash to $0.35 increasingly likely as buyers seemingly abandon Cardano.
US payrolls excel but markets are fixed on Ukraine Premium
American hiring accelerated in February just one month after Omicron cases peaked in the US bringing the labor market close to full pre-pandemic employment. Markets ignore excellent payroll report, Treasury yields, equities fall with Ukraine war.