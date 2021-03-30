NZD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears seeking a daily downside extension

- NZD/CHF bears are in play and focus with downside prospects on the table.
- Bulls are testing the bear's commitments at a critical resistance structure.
NZD/CHF is steady in the Tokyo open but the downside is more compelling at this juncture as the bulls tire at critical resistance.
The following illustrates the path of least resistance on the daily chart and prospects of an imminent breakout of the symmetrical triangle on the hourly chart.
Daily chart
The cross is embarking on a significant correction, but the bears are stepping up at a critical resistance structure, so the focus is on the downside.
Hourly chart
From an hourly perspective, the symmetrical triangle is in play,
A breakout on either side could be significant, but there is more resistance than support at this juncture, so the current test could be a fakeout.
The bears will be looking for a break of the prior hourly lows for a daily downside extension.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
