TRENDING:
US JOLTS
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/CHF hovers near three-month high as traders await SNB’s rate call

  • EUR/CHF holds near a three-month high as CHF weakness persists ahead of the SNB interest rate announcement.
  • Markets widely expect the SNB to keep rates unchanged at 0.00%.
  • ECB officials strike a steady tone, reinforcing expectations for unchanged rates on December 18.
EUR/CHF hovers near three-month high as traders await SNB’s rate call
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) trades on the back foot against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Tuesday, with EUR/CHF consolidating near its strongest level in more than three months as the Franc remains under sustained pressure ahead of Thursday’s Swiss National Bank (SNB) monetary policy announcement.

At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9380, holding close to Monday’s peak, its highest level since September 5.

Markets widely expect the SNB to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.00% this week, maintaining the status quo for a third consecutive meeting. According to a Reuters poll, 38 of 40 economists forecast no change at the December 11 decision, while just two anticipate a return to -0.25%. Reuters also reported that 21 of 25 economists expect the policy rate to stay at 0.00% through end-2026, with only a few anticipating any cut next year.

At its September meeting, the SNB signalled confidence in its current policy stance, noting that inflation had eased toward the lower end of its 0-2% target band and that existing settings remained appropriate.

Policymakers also reiterated that the bar for returning to negative interest rates is high, even as the Franc’s strength and softer domestic momentum have reduced inflation pressures. The central bank maintained its guidance that inflation is likely to edge slightly higher in the coming quarters.

On the Euro side, the European Central Bank (ECB) is set to deliver its interest rate decision on December 18, where policymakers are also expected to keep rates unchanged. Recent ECB minutes showed unanimous backing for leaving all three key policy rates steady in October, with the Governing Council describing the current stance as “in a good place.” Officials also highlighted the value of waiting for December’s updated projections before considering any further adjustments.

Remarks on Monday reinforced the steady policy message. ECB’s Peter Kazimir said he sees “no reason to change rates in the coming months, definitely not in December,” adding that reacting to small deviations in inflation would risk introducing unnecessary policy uncertainty.

Separately, in a Bloomberg interview published Monday, Isabel Schnabel said she is “rather comfortable” with expectations that the ECB’s next move could eventually be a hike, although she stressed that any such step is not imminent.

Swiss Franc Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.07%0.07%0.36%-0.10%-0.18%-0.13%-0.05%
EUR-0.07%0.01%0.25%-0.17%-0.25%-0.20%-0.12%
GBP-0.07%-0.01%0.29%-0.17%-0.25%-0.20%-0.12%
JPY-0.36%-0.25%-0.29%-0.45%-0.53%-0.49%-0.40%
CAD0.10%0.17%0.17%0.45%-0.07%-0.03%0.05%
AUD0.18%0.25%0.25%0.53%0.07%0.05%0.13%
NZD0.13%0.20%0.20%0.49%0.03%-0.05%0.08%
CHF0.05%0.12%0.12%0.40%-0.05%-0.13%-0.08%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hits daily lows near 1.1630

EUR/USD hits daily lows near 1.1630

EUR/USD now loses traction and slips back to the area of daily lows near 1.1630 on the back of the incipient recovery on the US Dollar. On the data front, the ADP weekly report surprised to the upside in the week to November 15 (+4.75K jobs).

GBP/USD comes under pressure, targets 1.3300

GBP/USD comes under pressure, targets 1.3300

GBP/USD is now facing renewed selling pressure and is giving away initial gains, trading at shouting distance of the 1.3300 region amid some pick up in the demand for the Greenback post-ADP data.

Gold trims losses, challenges $4,200

Gold trims losses, challenges $4,200

Gold maintains its bid bias on Tuesday, although it is now losing some momentum in response to the modest bounce in the US Dollar following firmer prints from the weekly ADP data. Meanwhile, investors continue to see the Fed lowering its interest rates on Wednesday. 

JOLTS Job Openings to provide fresh labor-market signals ahead of Fed decision

JOLTS Job Openings to provide fresh labor-market signals ahead of Fed decision

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Market participants anticipate that Job Openings reached 7.2 million in October.

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

The global and European economies have been resilient in recent years even accounting for the modest global slowdown of 2025. But risks for the recovery are rising, underscoring a negative medium-run global macro and credit outlook.

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink (LINK) began the week on a stable footing, trading around $13.70 at the time of writing on Tuesday, holding above a key support zone. Growing ecosystem activity from declining exchange reserves to a wave of new integrations continues to strengthen the network’s fundamental outlook.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers