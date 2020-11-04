EUR/CHF: Franc to continue strengthing in 2021 – MUFG

The Swiss franc strengthened modestly in October from 1.0770 to 1.0674 as global uncertainties limited appetite for risk, benefitting risk haven currencies like the franc. SNB intervention eased recently signalling less upward pressure on the CHF but the franc is set to sustain strength into next year, per MUFG Bank.
Key quotes
“On a year-to-date basis CHF is the second best performing currency in the G10 space. This is despite substantial intervention to limit currency appreciation. SNB data indicates the central bank spent CHF 90 B in the first half of the year limiting currency strength. Sight deposit data for October suggest that intervention activity has been scaled back.
“There are certain near-term events that could increase CHF volatility. The US semiannual currency report has been delayed but is likely to be released before the end of the year and Switzerland could well be cited as a ‘currency manipulator’. This could fuel speculation of Switzerland pulling back from intervention that may help strengthen the franc. However, we doubt the SNB will alter its stance.”
“A Biden victory could see expectations of global trade tensions ease, which would help weaken CHF while progress on a COVID-19 vaccine and the EU Recovery Fund set to be approved and become active in 2021 should also help limit CHF buying. Finally, avoiding a no-deal outcome in UK-EU trade talks is likely also to help limit CHF strength. However, we doubt these factors will be enough to keep CHF on a weakening trend.”
“Aggressive Fed easing and more easing by many other G10 central banks will reinforce focus on currency debasement fears next year. The Gold/CHF correlation underlines this as a driver and we see higher gold prices and CHF strength unfolding in 2021.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
