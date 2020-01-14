EUR/CHF drops below 1.0780, to lowest since April 2017

- EUR/CHF slumps to its lowest level since April 2017.
- United States labels Switzerland as a currency manipulator.
The Swiss franc is the best performer among the main European currencies over the last seven trading days. Despite the improvement in market sentiment, it kept rising. Today, CHF versus EUR hit the highest level in more than two years.
The EUR/CHF pair dropped to 1.0759, after breaking a consolidation range. As of writing it trades at 1.0770/75, down almost 40 pips for the day, about to post the lowest close since April 2017.
Today the Swiss franc keep rising after the United Stated added Switzerland to its list of currency manipulators. The Swiss National Bank mentioned that all its interventions are purely related to monetary policy. The developments could represent a pressure to the SNB to not intervene.
Technical levels
EUR/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0769
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|1.0812
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0863
|Daily SMA50
|1.0922
|Daily SMA100
|1.0933
|Daily SMA200
|1.1046
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0834
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0796
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0862
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0782
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1044
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0838
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0811
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0794
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0776
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0832
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.087
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
