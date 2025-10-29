TRENDING:
EUR/CHF climbs to two-week high as risk-on sentiment weighs on Swiss Franc

  • EUR/CHF advances to a two-week high as the Swiss Franc weakens against major peers.
  • Global risk appetite improves on optimism ahead of Thursday’s Trump-Xi meeting at the APEC summit.
  • Traders eye the ECB policy decision on Thursday, with the central bank expected to hold the rate on the Deposit Facility at 2.00%.
Vishal Chaturvedi

The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF advancing to a two-week high as the Franc weakens against most major peers amid improved risk appetite and fading safe-haven demand. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9274, up roughly 0.30% on the day after rebounding from an intraday low near 0.9238.

The risk-on tone dominating global markets is largely driven by renewed optimism over US-China trade talks, with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping set to meet on Thursday at the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea. Hopes for a potential trade agreement have lifted investor sentiment, sending global equities higher and weighing on traditional havens like the Swiss Franc.

Earlier in the day, the Swiss ZEW Expectations Index showed a sharp rebound in investor sentiment, rising to -7.7 in October from -46.4 previously. The improvement indicates easing pessimism about the six-month economic outlook, though overall sentiment remains slightly negative. The release offered little immediate support to the Franc, as traders focused on the broader risk-on narrative and awaited the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision later in the day.

In the Eurozone, traders now turn their attention to Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision. The central bank is widely expected to hold the rate on the Deposit Facility at 2.00% for a third consecutive meeting, as steady inflation near the 2% target and signs of improving business activity allow policymakers to maintain a cautious stance. The ECB’s wait-and-see approach could underpin the Euro in the near term.

Swiss Franc Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.08%0.38%-0.12%-0.15%-0.29%-0.14%0.39%
EUR-0.08%0.31%-0.18%-0.22%-0.36%-0.21%0.32%
GBP-0.38%-0.31%-0.48%-0.52%-0.67%-0.52%0.01%
JPY0.12%0.18%0.48%-0.04%-0.18%-0.02%0.51%
CAD0.15%0.22%0.52%0.04%-0.16%0.00%0.54%
AUD0.29%0.36%0.67%0.18%0.16%0.15%0.69%
NZD0.14%0.21%0.52%0.02%-0.00%-0.15%0.54%
CHF-0.39%-0.32%-0.01%-0.51%-0.54%-0.69%-0.54%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).

Vishal Chaturvedi

I'm a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

