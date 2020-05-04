EUR/CHF: Back under pressure – Credit Suisse

EUR/CHF has come back under pressure and is breaking lower over the past sessions after essentially being capped around the 55-day average at 1.0581 and the 1.0595 high, which maintains the direct downward pressure on the market, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“We turn our short-term bias back lower and see support initially at 1.0532. The next supports are then seen at 1.0523/20, below which would turn the spotlight back to the key psychological barrier at 1.0512/00.”
“An eventual break below 1.0500 would suggest the medium-term downtrend is resuming, with scope for an eventual move to 1.0413/09 thereafter.”
“A closing break above 1.0595 would suggest a deeper correction back higher, with the next resistance then seen at the 23.6% retracement of the down move from October 2019 and March high at 1.0638/54, which needs to cap to avoid a larger base and to keep the medium-term risks lower.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
