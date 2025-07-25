EUR/CAD surges above 1.6050 due to cautious tone surrounding ECB’s policy stance

- EUR/CAD continues to gain ground after the European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged on Thursday.
- The ECB highlighted the need for more data on economic developments before offering further guidance on its policy outlook.
- The commodity-linked CAD may gain ground due to improved crude Oil prices.
EUR/CAD extends its winning streak for the third successive day, trading around 1.6070 during the European hours on Friday. The currency cross received support after the European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged on Thursday, stating that disinflation is progressing in line with its earlier projections.
The ECB interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility stood at 2.15%, 2.4% and 2%, respectively. The ECB emphasized the need for additional data on economic developments before providing further clarity on its policy outlook, including factors such as a potential trade agreement with the United States (US). Markets scaled back expectations for rate cuts this year after ECB President Christine Lagarde indicated that such moves may not be warranted.
Additionally, the decline in the Canada Retail Sales data for May has weighed on the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and contributed upward support for the EUR/CAD cross. On Thursday, Statistics Canada reported that Retail Sales fell by 1.1% month-over-month in May, as expected, following a 0.3% increase in April. Meanwhile, Retail Sales ex Autos declined by 0.2%, against an expected 0.3% decline.
However, the upside of the EUR/CAD cross could be restrained as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) may receive support from improved Oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around $66.20 per barrel at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices receive support on optimism surrounding trade talks, which bolstered the outlook for the global economy and Oil demand.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.10%
|0.22%
|0.16%
|0.24%
|0.34%
|0.22%
|-0.01%
|EUR
|0.10%
|0.34%
|0.24%
|0.36%
|0.35%
|0.31%
|0.07%
|GBP
|-0.22%
|-0.34%
|-0.08%
|-0.00%
|0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.26%
|JPY
|-0.16%
|-0.24%
|0.08%
|0.08%
|0.13%
|0.07%
|-0.17%
|CAD
|-0.24%
|-0.36%
|0.00%
|-0.08%
|0.14%
|-0.02%
|-0.28%
|AUD
|-0.34%
|-0.35%
|-0.01%
|-0.13%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|-0.25%
|NZD
|-0.22%
|-0.31%
|0.00%
|-0.07%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.24%
|CHF
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.26%
|0.17%
|0.28%
|0.25%
|0.24%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
