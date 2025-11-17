TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/CAD slides on mixed Canadian CPI and Oil market stabilization

  • EUR/CAD declines toward 1.6250 following the release of mixed Canadian CPI figures.
  • The ECB maintains a cautious stance amid the risk of slowing inflation.
  • The resumption of operations at Russia’s Novorossiysk port weighs on the Canadian Dollar by easing pressure on Oil markets.
EUR/CAD slides on mixed Canadian CPI and Oil market stabilization
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/CAD trades lower on Monday around 1.6250 at the time of writing, down 0.30% on the day, after Canada published a set of mixed inflation data for October. Market reaction remains contained, as headline inflation continues to cool while underlying price pressures remain firm, complicating the prospect of further interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada (BoC).

In Canada, annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation slowed to 2.2%, slightly above the 2.1% expected but down from 2.4% in September. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.2%, matching expectations. Disinflation was driven primarily by a 9.4% drop in gasoline prices and softer grocery inflation, while services remained elevated due to higher insurance premiums, property taxes and a rebound in mobile service prices.

However, the core inflation measure preferred by the Bank of Canada showed little sign of easing. Core CPI increased 0.6% on the month after a 0.2% gain in September, and edged up to 2.9% YoY. This persistence of underlying price pressure limits the central bank’s room to maneuver, especially after policymakers signaled that the latest rate cut could mark the end of the easing cycle if inflation failed to slow more clearly.

The resumption of Oil loadings at Russia’s Novorossiysk port, after a two-day shutdown caused by a Ukrainian strike, has helped ease supply concerns in the Oil market. This normalization limits the Canadian Dollar upside, which remains closely tied to Oil prices given Canada’s status as a major exporter.

In Europe, the Euro receives limited support from recent comments by European Central Bank (ECB) officials, reinforcing expectations of a prolonged period of monetary stability.

In this environment, the combination of mixed Canadian inflation data, the ECB’s cautious stance and Oil market developments contributes to the downward bias in EUR/CAD.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.25%0.00%0.43%0.04%0.45%0.29%0.16%
EUR-0.25%-0.25%0.14%-0.22%0.19%0.03%-0.09%
GBP-0.01%0.25%0.41%0.03%0.44%0.30%0.16%
JPY-0.43%-0.14%-0.41%-0.37%0.04%-0.12%-0.25%
CAD-0.04%0.22%-0.03%0.37%0.41%0.25%0.13%
AUD-0.45%-0.19%-0.44%-0.04%-0.41%-0.16%-0.24%
NZD-0.29%-0.03%-0.30%0.12%-0.25%0.16%-0.12%
CHF-0.16%0.09%-0.16%0.25%-0.13%0.24%0.12%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD deflates to daily lows near 1.1580

EUR/USD deflates to daily lows near 1.1580

EUR/USD is still on the back foot on Monday, trading below the 1.1600 support as we get closer to the closing bell in Europe. In the meantime, the US Dollar is firming up again with risk appetite looking shaky, and markets are steadily trimming their expectations for a December Fed rate cut. All of that is keeping the pair’s recovery attempts pretty shallow.

GBP/USD stays on the defensive around 1.3160

GBP/USD stays on the defensive around 1.3160

GBP/USD is now losing some ground, adding to Friday’s pullback near 1.3160 against the backdrop of the marked bounce in the Greenback. Meanwhile, the overall sentiment surrounding the British Pound remains cautious as UK fiscal worries continue to linger in the background.

Gold in wait-and-see mode below $4,100

Gold in wait-and-see mode below $4,100

Gold is going nowhere fast on Monday, shuttling between modest gains and slight losses while hovering just above $4,000 an ounce. Recent remarks from key FOMC officials didn’t show much appetite for further rate cuts, prompting traders to scale back expectations for another Fed move, and leaving the precious metal without a clear driver for now.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold near support amid continued capitulation, deleveraging 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold near support amid continued capitulation, deleveraging 

Bitcoin offers subtle signs of recovery, trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereu and Ripple, are making recovery attempts, following in BTC's footsteps, with ETH hovering below $3,200 and XRP trading around $2.27.

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

At the start of a new week, the market mood has calmed. US stock futures are pointing to small gains later on Monday, after a sharp sell off on Friday, European stock index futures are mostly flat at the start of the week.

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink trades above $14.00 on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market generally recovers from last week’s volatility. LINK faces declining retail interest amid a weak derivatives market characterised by suppressed Open Interest.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers