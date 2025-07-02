EUR/CAD moves below 1.6100 after pulling back from seven-year highs

EUR/CAD has pulled back from 1.6110, the highest since March 2018, marked on Tuesday.

ECB’s Lane said that the central bank must stand ready to counter any deviation in CPI.

The commodity-linked CAD struggles amid signs that OPEC+ may move forward with plans to increase Oil output.

EUR/CAD retreats after reaching 1.6110 on Tuesday, the highest since March 2018, trading around 1.6080 during the European session on Wednesday. The currency cross depreciates as the Euro (EUR) face challenges struggles, driven by the preliminary Eurozone inflation, which came in at 2% as expected, staying at the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target. Traders will likely observe Eurozone Unemployment Rate scheduled to be release later on Wednesday.

European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Tuesday that the central bank must be prepared to respond to any deviation in Consumer Price Index (CPI). The next five years are expected to be dynamic, with 10% tariffs factored into the ECB’s baseline scenario, Philip added.

The European Union (EU) Commissioner Maros Sefcovic would travel to Washington to meet with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in an effort to push the tariff talks forward, per Bloomberg.

The EUR/CAD may regain its ground as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) struggles due to subdued crude Oil prices, driven by the signs that OPEC+, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, will proceed with its planned output increase in August.

Canada suspended its plans to charge a new digital services tax targeting US technology companies just hours before this was due to start on Monday, to advance stalled trade negotiations with the United States. The move follows President Donald Trump's abrupt decision on Friday to walk away from talks over the proposed tax on American tech giants.