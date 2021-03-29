EUR/AUD Price Analysis: Bulls looking to enage

The bulls are seeking to engage on a break of hourly resistance.

The daily time frame offers a structural target to the upside.

The following illustrates the market structure from a daily and hourly perspective which offers the potential for an upside impulse towards the critical structure.

Daily chart

The price is testing the bullish commitments at the 21-d sma.

1-hour chart

The 1-hour chart is below the market structure and there will only be confirmed bullish prospects on a break of the over head resistance that would be expected to act as support on a retest.