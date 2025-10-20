TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR: A landmark EU meeting for the euro? – Commerzbank

EUR: A landmark EU meeting for the euro? – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

This week, the EU heads of state and government are gathering in Brussels. A central topic of discussion will be the European Union's rearmament efforts, aiming for Europe to be fully defense-capable, i.e. militarily independent from the United States by 2030. But why would this matter in a newsletter about the foreign exchange market, Commerzbank's Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes.

EU discusses the potential use of frozen Russian assets

"The connection lies in the fact that the dominance of the US dollar in the global monetary system is not solely due to economic factors, that is, the high share of US currency in global foreign exchange reserves cannot be entirely explained by macroeconomic models. The so called "missing mass" is often attributed to network effects. However, there are other factors, such as geostrategic considerations, which could play significant roles."

"In a study conducted by Eichengreen, Mehl, and Chitu, they revealed that many nations peg their currencies to the US dollar as a matter of security. Countries with strong security ties to the US tend to maintain higher proportions of their reserves in dollars compared to countries that are militarily more independent. This is seen as one reason why the euro would be unable to replace the dollar as the global reserve currency. IMF data (for 2022) shows that 38 countries had currencies pegged in some form to the dollar, compared to 25 linked to the euro. A determining factor certainly is that nearly all economically strong Gulf states tie their currencies to the US dollar."

"Before euro bulls become too excited, beware, that there is another critical point being discussed at the EU meeting that might influence the euro's future: the potential use of frozen Russian assets within Europe to provide loans to Ukraine. This move, which has gained increasing support, is controversial and legally risky. If executed, it could set a dangerous precedent for foreign investors, particularly those from nations with differing foreign policy agendas, and lead them to reconsider investing in Europe or even withdraw existing investments. In summary, this EU meeting has the potential to spark some life in EUR exchange rates again, which have been rather lethargic lately."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1650, supported by improving mood

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1650, supported by improving mood

EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1650 on Monday after snapping a three-day winning streak previous Friday. While the improving risk mood helps the pair keep its footing, buyers remain hesitant following S&P Global Ratings' decision to downgrade France's credit rating to A+ from AA-.

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3400 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3400 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD starts the week under modest bearish pressure and declines toward 1.3400. The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its peers and causes the pair to edge lower on Monday. September inflation data from the UK could trigger the next big reaction on Wednesday.

Gold trades below $4,300 following Friday's deep correction

Gold trades below $4,300 following Friday's deep correction

Gold struggles to gather bullish momentum and trades in a narrow range slightly above $4,250 after losing more than 1.5% on Friday. While the upbeat sentiment doesn't allow XAU/USD to turn north, growing expectations for a dovish Fed policy outlook cause sellers to remain hesitant.

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Will the US and China find a way to resolve trade issues? Will the US government reopen? These issues weigh on investors’ minds, but at least some economic data is coming this week. 

Single point of failure: The hidden cost of the cloud

Single point of failure: The hidden cost of the cloud

If today’s outage at AWS (Amazon Web Services) has shown us anything it’s how reliant we all are on the likes of Amazon, as well as Microsoft and Alphabet for many of the online services we more or less take for granted.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano (ADA) hovers around $0.64 at the time of writing on Monday, having corrected nearly 7% in the previous week. Derivatives data signal waning trader confidence and growing expectations of further downside as Open Interest (OI) drops to a yearly low, coupled with a surge in short bets.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers