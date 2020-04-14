EU warned change Brexit trade talk tactics or face serious 'problem' with just months away – UK Express

Ahead of Wednesday’s video call between the EU and the UK Brexit negotiators, the UK Express came out with the news suggesting the bloc was recently warned by the Conservative MP John Redwood.

Conservative MP John Redwood has warned the EU could face a crisis unless it adjusts the way it approaches the Brexit trade talks with the UK.

The backbench MP said the EU's initial tactics of siding with the opponents of Brexit would now be more difficult due to the change in the make-up of Parliament.

During an interview with Express.co.uk, Mr. Redwood insisted the EU hoped the UK would agree to the bloc's rules and regulations in a similar way to Turkey and Ukraine.

He added this would not be the case as the UK now has a strong majority in Parliament and would not buckle under the pressure from the European Union.